With New Alderman in Place, Three Milwaukee Businesses Advance After Delays

Three local businesses are one step closer to full operation after the Milwaukee Common Council voted Tuesday to approve their previously delayed licenses.

Prairie Springs on Park, an event space, Sip & Purr, a cat cafe and Purslane, a Mediterranean-inspired restaurant, are now fully licensed — thanks to a new addition to the council: Alex Brower.

The District 3 alderman was voted into office April 1, filling a five-month vacancy that had left several proposed businesses on hold. He endorsed the aforementioned businesses during a special licenses committee hearing just before the council vote.

Liquor licenses for The Seafood Shack at 2336 N. Farwell Ave., Donnie’s Bar at 1686 N. Van Buren St., Back Street at 2116 N. Farwell Ave are still pending, along with extended hours applications for The Gallery, 2335 N. Murray Ave., following its change of ownership.

Two Birds Event Group, led by Ramsey Renno and Tyler Curran, held a grand opening for Prairie Springs on Park at 1420 E. Park Pl. on March 19. The venue is run in partnership with Urban Ecology Center and prioritizes sustainability and eco-friendly practices at the events it hosts.

With Tuesday’s vote, Prairie Springs on Park is now permitted to serve alcoholic beverages and host public entertainment including instrumental musicians, DJs, bands, magic shows, battle of the bands, poetry readings, comedy acts, dancing by performers, dancing by patrons and up to six concerts annually.

Sip & Purr, now nearing the end of its years-long relocation from E. Ivanhoe Place to 833 E. Brady St., has secured its Class B tavern license, Class C wine license and food dealer’s license.

The cafe is set to reopen April 30 with drink specials and goodie bags for guests. Space Time Coffee previously announced plans to lead the coffee program at the new location, though a menu has not yet been released. Sip & Purr will also serve beer and wine.

Purslane, located in the former Ardent space at 1751 N. Farwell Ave., is on track for a late-spring opening. Renovations — including a hand-painted mural — are wrapping up, and chef-owner Mary Kastman is now free to stock the bar for her Mediterranean-inspired cocktail program after receiving her liquor license.

The council granted Purslane’s food dealers license in March, though at the time Kastman said opening without alcohol was not her original plan.

Brower, who was sworn in shortly after the election, is now an active member of the licenses committee. He’s expected to weigh in on future applications — not just in his district, but across the city.

