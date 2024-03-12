Space Time Coffee to Open Cafe at New Sip & Purr Location

Partnership of cat cafe and coffee business will bring kitties and caffeine to Brady Street.

Space Time Coffee has faced a number of hurdles since its founding in 2020, not the least of which was getting its start amid a global pandemic.

Throughout each new challenge, however, the micro roastery has demonstrated a knack for landing on its feet. Much like the felines at Sip & Purr, the cat cafe where Space Time plans to launch its newest venture.

The two businesses announced on Monday that they will join forces to bring cats and caffeine to the Lower East Side. Adam Sterr, founder of Space Time Coffee, will provide the sip to Katy McHugh‘s purr at the cat cafe, which is slated to reopen later this year at 833 E. Brady St.

McHugh shared the news in a social media post, noting that she reached out to Sterr after learning that he planned to shutter Space Time Coffee “indefinitely” earlier this year.

“We couldn’t be more excited for this venture,” she wrote. “Not only is Adam, the founder of Space Time Coffee, a cat dad, his enthusiasm for community, small business, general animal welfare, and let’s be honest, great coffee makes our joint adventure the purrfect fit!”

Sterr also made a post sharing his enthusiasm for the exclusive partnership. Once the business is up and running, he said, customers can expect to see him “behind an espresso machine again, slangin’ drinks and talkin’ nonsense.” Online coffee bean sales, which have been on hiatus since January, will also return.

Sip & Purr originally opened at 2021 E. Ivanhoe Pl., on the East Side, in 2018. The cafe temporarily closed at the end of 2023 with plans to relocate to the Brady Street building. The cafe and cat lounge, slated to open later this year, will occupy a first-floor retail space within the 5,142-square-foot building, which was constructed in 2021 by Three Leaf Partners, led by Bucks guard Pat Connaughton.

The structure also contains a 2,400-square-foot, three-bedroom apartment on its second floor.

Neither Sterr nor McHugh shared a prospective opening date for the upcoming cafe. More information is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.