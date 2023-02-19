Plus: Two new sandwich shops open and where to watch a Milwaukee chef on national TV.

After a pandemic-related hiatus, in-person dining has returned to Mekong Cafe.

In early February, the restaurant-grocery store hybrid added a handful of tables for guests to enjoy meals inside the cafe for the first time in several years, following the cafe’s pivot to grocery sales and carryout only amid the pandemic.

Owners Sichanh Volp and Banh Phongsavat said that customers have been excited to be able to enjoy their orders hot and fresh on-site. The change also allows the cafe to offer menu items that have been off the table since the shift, including pho and BanXeo Vietnamese crepes.

Volp and Phongsavat, a mother-daughter team, described the setup as “casual and laid-back,” due to the hybrid nature of the business. “Half of our dining room still offers snacks and grocery items,” the owners explained.

The cafe has been open since 2008 at 5930 W. North Ave., in the Uptown neighborhood, offering a variety of dishes from three different Southeast Asian cuisines — Laos, Thai and Vietnamese.

After attaining proper licensing, the cafe plans to add beer, wine and sakes to its dine-in offerings.

Mekong Cafe is open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Musician Plans To Reopen Gibraltar in Third Ward

Gibraltar, a former Walker’s Point cocktail lounge and music venue, is taking steps to reopen after a nearly five-year closure — this time in the Historic Third Ward. Musician and business owner Evan Christian is proposing to reopen Gibraltar at 131 N. Jackson St., a space that was briefly home to Saloon. The Camp Bar is located in the same building. Both bars are at ground level of the Jefferson Block apartments. Similar to the original establishment, this will be a cocktail lounge featuring live music, Christian noted in a license application. During its two-year tenure on the corner of W. National Ave. and S. 6th St., the bar hosted a variety of local and national acts, with a particular emphasis on jazz music. According to the license application, Christian plans to continue the tradition of live music, featuring bands and musicians, with plans for up to 200 concerts per year. He would also expand on previous entertainment offerings including poetry readings, dance performances, karaoke, DJs and patron contests.

Atwood Hwy BBQ To Replace Hot Wax at Crossroads Collective

After just under a year of serving its popular burgers and Nashville-style hot chicken at Crossroads Collective, Hot Wax has announced a closing date for its stand at the East Side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave. A new restaurant is already lined up to replace it. Owner Ben Crevensten called the closure “a tough decision,” but said it will allow him to focus fully on his first concept, Meat & Co. The “modern deli” business operates a food truck at Zocalo Food Park. Hot Wax opened at the food hall in April 2022. Known for its indulgent burgers, chicken sandwiches, elevated hotdogs and other carnivorous options, the restaurant filled the “meat niche” left open when Heaven’s Table BBQ departed to open its flagship restaurant in Washington Heights. And though the restaurant will remain open for several more weeks — through March 12 — a new, meat-focused business is already lined up to take its place.

Eating Lunch At The Pfister Hotel

When you come for lunch at the Pfister Hotel, you have two choices: the Café or the Lobby Lounge. Each has a different personality, each a prototype of a certain kind of dining experience. Before you sit down to enjoy your meal, look around at the lobby in this historic hotel that’s been a landmark on Wisconsin Avenue since 1893. Guido Pfister and his son Charles wanted to build an elegant hotel in downtown Milwaukee that also connected to the local arts community. This explains why you see the extravagant architecture of Henry C. Koch plus many works from the Pfister’s extensive collection of Victorian art. Don’t forget to look up to see the gorgeous painted ceiling, the chandeliers, and the grillwork on the balcony. If elegance was the Pfister’s goal when they envisioned this grand old dame, the Pfister in 2023 has more than fulfilled father and son’s original vision of a magnificent hotel on the city’s prime stretch of real estate. They might be puzzled by the 2023 menu. You wouldn’t see an Impossible Burger, Tuna Poke Tacos, or Caramel Macchiato on a menu at the turn of the 19th century. This is not a place where you come for fancy food in either the café or the lounge. It’s simple food with something to please everyone because after all, this is a hotel. If you are looking for a more upscale meal at the hotel, you have to wait until 4:00 p.m. when the Mason Street Grill opens. The café has an extensive menu that’s organized into several categories: Pick Two Lunch Combo; Signature Dishes; Salads; Flatbreads and Wraps; Sandwiches; and All Beef Hot Dogs. There are several vegetarian options such as the Vegan Quinoa Bowl with dried apricots, mushrooms, kale and pecans, served in a basil vinaigrette, and Avocado Toast topped with a poached egg.

New Walker’s Point Bar Opens This Weekend

Over the course of the past year, Robin Koutecky has completely overhauled the building at 100 W. Maple St. Formerly the site of Ollie’s tavern, the space has been transformed into an artistic and whimsical celebration of Japanese culture. It is the location for Koutecky’s newest tavern, Red Maple, which is set to open this weekend on Sunday, Feb. 19. For Koutecky, a veteran bartender who also owns Clementines in Bay View, the endeavor has been all-consuming and a lifetime in the making. It was also, she said, “sort of an accident.” “I kind of accidentally bought this bar,” she said. “I had just opened my other bar, Clementines. But in the end, it kind of all comes around full circle.”

Pizza Man Plans Move to Former Stubby’s Space

Pizza Man will soon be packing boxes with more than just its Italian pies. The East Side pizza joint, part of F Street Hospitality‘s collection, has announced plans to relocate to 2060 N. Humboldt Ave., the former site of Stubby’s Gastropub, which closed at the end of 2022. The move is set to commence in the coming weeks, said the restaurant in a news release. Until then, guests are welcome to venture out to the Downer Avenue location, 2597 N. Downer Ave., for a farewell meal. “The team and I are very excited to move into a developing area of the city, as well as offer our guests a great outdoor patio space with beautiful views of the river,” said Jay Culp, regional general manager at F Street Hospitality.

Milwaukee Chef Will Make Appearance on Food Network

Nearly four years after Adam Pawlak and Mary Lou Davis competed on “Hell’s Kitchen,” the two chefs will reunite in Milwaukee to prepare a meal — this time, hopefully, without the high-pressure atmosphere and insults hurled by the show’s famously critical British host, Gordon Ramsay. But in the leadup to the event, Pawlak will return to television as a contestant in the new Food Network show, “Super Chef Grudge Match.” The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. — ideal timing for attendees to build anticipation and learn more about the Bay View-born chef ahead of the upcoming dinner. Davis, who took second place in the 19th season of the TV show, will join Pawlak, owner of Egg & Flour, in hosting the five-course, “Mary Lou in Milwaukee” dinner with wine pairings from certified sommelier Peg San Felippo. The in-person event is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St. A cocktail hour will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a sit-down dinner.

Grant Program Gives Boost to LGBTQ Businesses

Pomona Cider Company Announces Opening Date

Pomona Cider Company is set to open next month, debuting its craft ciders and cozy, laid-back atmosphere in Milwaukee’s Lower East Side neighborhood. The long-awaited “cidery in the city,” as company co-owner Tom Gabert calls it, is located at 2163 N. Farwell Ave., where it will host a series of limited soft openings beginning Saturday, March 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. A grand opening is planned for early April. Behind the upcoming business are Gabert and co-owner Sawyer Purman. The two first proposed the business in 2020, but experienced a series of delays due to Wisconsin’s three-tier system for alcohol distribution and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the hurdles, Gabert and Purman remained patient and committed to their vision. The result, which Gabert calls an “urban oasis,” was worth the wait.

Community Rallies Around Lopez Bakery

Lopez Bakery & Restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., has been a staple of the South Side for nearly 50 years. Known for its tamales, Mexican sweet breads and welcoming atmosphere, the business is a beloved pillar of the Historic Mitchell Street neighborhood. Second-generation owners Jorge and Cindy Lopez love their work, employees and the community, but only recently realized the profound impact of their business. “I just can’t believe how much the bakery affected so many people’s lives,” Cindy Lopez said. “I have no words for that.” At the start of the new year, the Lopez family experienced a series of hardships that led them to make a difficult decision to temporarily close the bakery.

Sully’s Sandwiches Opens on West Side

A new sandwich shop is now open on Milwaukee’s West Side. Sully’s Sandwiches is the second restaurant for Molly Sullivan and Lee Rowley. The husband-wife team also own Miss Molly’s Cafe & Pastry Shop, which opened in 2017. After a brief delay due to an electrical malfunction, Sully’s hosted guests for a grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 11. The sandwich shop is located at 9211 W. Center St., in the same building as Miss Molly’s. Similar to its sibling cafe, the menu at Sully’s centers on seasonal and scratch-made ingredients, catering to a wide range of tastes, ages and diets with a kid’s menu and allergy-friendly items.

Crabby’s Will Be Renamed Francisco’s

Fans of Crabby’s Bar & Grill had a bit of a scare Sunday when a Twitter user announced the restaurant’s closure. Friends of the owners were quick to set the record straight — the restaurant isn’t closing. But the tweet did have one thing right — Crabby’s is no more. Instead, the restaurant is returning to its original title: Francisco’s. The Italian restaurant, 2113 E. Oklahoma Ave., has operated in the Fernwood neighborhood, just south of Bay View, for 59 years under the ownership of Francis and Kathy Daniels. The couple first opened the neighborhood spot in February of 1964, offering pork chops, fresh pasta, homemade pizzas and other Italian dishes, Kathy Daniels told Urban Milwaukee in an interview.

Cheba Hut Opens In Bay View

Cheba Hut has officially opened its second Milwaukee location, bringing marijuana-themed sub sandwiches, snacks and drinks to the Bay View neighborhood. The restaurant, 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., made its public debut on Monday, Feb. 13, following a soft opening event over the weekend. Known for its fast-casual fare, laid-back atmosphere and innuendo-filled menu, the national chain goes heavy on the herbs — but only the legal ones. Despite its theme, none of Cheba Hut’s menu items contain marijuana. The Bay View location offers 26 varieties of toasted sandwiches including meat-heavy, vegetarian and kid-friendly options.

Couple Quietly Growing Olympia Granola in Riverwest

When AJ Girard took ownership of Olympia Granola, a small manufacturer of health-focused bars, he didn’t foresee himself overnighting at the office while putting in 12-to-14-hour days as the company’s sole employee. But that was just one of the many surprises that the year 2020 delivered. Despite a handful of unprecedented, pandemic-era months, running the business has been fulfilling and provided a welcome opportunity to enhance the city of Milwaukee, said Girard, who owns the business with his wife, Dana Herdeman. The couple acquired Olympia Granola in 2019. At the time, the company was based in Green Bay, though it had changed hands and locations several times since its original launch.

