Milwaukee Chef Will Make Appearance on Food Network Show Feb. 28

Following show, Adam Pawlak will be joined by Mary Lou Davis for special meal at Milwaukee Public Market.

Nearly four years after Adam Pawlak and Mary Lou Davis competed on “Hell’s Kitchen,” the two chefs will reunite in Milwaukee to prepare a meal — this time, hopefully, without the high-pressure atmosphere and insults hurled by the show’s famously critical British host, Gordon Ramsay.

But in the leadup to the event, Pawlak will return to television as a contestant in the new Food Network show, “Super Chef Grudge Match.” The episode is scheduled to air on Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. — ideal timing for attendees to build anticipation and learn more about the Bay View-born chef ahead of the upcoming dinner.

Davis, who took second place in the 19th season of the TV show, will join Pawlak, owner of Egg & Flour, in hosting the five-course, “Mary Lou in Milwaukee” dinner with wine pairings from certified sommelier Peg San Felippo.

The in-person event is scheduled for Sunday, March 5 at the Milwaukee Public Market, 400 N. Water St. A cocktail hour will be held at 5 p.m., followed by a sit-down dinner.

“I’m thrilled to be traveling to Milwaukee to join fellow Hell’s Kitchen castmate Adam Pawlak for this one-of-a-kind event,” Davis said in a statement. “Milwaukee is developing a very impressive food scene and I can’t wait to showcase fine-dining, southern cuisine at the iconic Milwaukee Public Market.”

Guests at the dinner will enjoy a curated menu highlighting food and techniques from the south, as well as a chance to interact with the award-winning chefs and fellow attendees in an intimate setting.

The dinner will take place on the second-level mezzanine area at the market. Early registration is encouraged, as the event will have limited capacity.

Tickets are $200 per person and can be reserved online.