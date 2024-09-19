Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

With a weekend full of 80-degree weather, there’s still plenty of time to soak up the sun out and about in Milwaukee. There’s even a street festival left – Bay View Bash will take over a stretch of S. Kinnickinnic Avenue and will feature live music, food and vendors. Fromm Petfest is putting on a free-to-attend celebration of our furry friends at the Henry Maier Festival Park, and Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. is celebrating 25 years of brewing delicious Milwaukee coffee with an outdoor block party and an indoor concert.

September 20: Music on the Beerline

Music on the Beerline is hosting its final event of its sixth season, highlighting local musicians and performers in a free outdoor format. This month’s performers are Latin ensemble Cache MKE and DJ Bizzon. Food trucks will also be on site, and a handful of local vendors will set up booths. Music on the Beerline takes place at the Beerline Plaza and runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

September 21-November 10: Mitchell Park Domes’ ‘Gardens of Reflection’

Mitchell Park Domes is shifting into its fall season with a new exhibit titled “Gardens of Reflection.” The domes are celebrating traditional Asian gardening techniques, putting chrysanthemums, conifers, irises and asters in the spotlight. Admission to the Mitchell Park Domes is $9 or $8 for residents. The last Thursday of every month has a discounted admission fee of $5. The Mitchell Park Domes are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m.. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the Mitchell Park Domes website.

September 21: Bay View Bash

One of the last street festivals of the summer is upon us. Bay View Bash will see the stretch of S. Kinnickinnic Avenue between Clement and Potter avenues filled with live music, vendors, food and more. The day will start at 10 a.m. with the Bay View Bash Dog Walk, a parade that will begin at the Immaculate Conception Church. Bands will perform on five different stages, and lineup highlights include M.A.G.S., Bug Moment, Boris the Sprinkler and more. There will be plenty of retail vendors set up as well. Bay View Bash is free to attend and will run from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

September 21: Fromm Petfest

Fromm Petfest is celebrating its 11th year of pet-friendly family fun at the Henry Maier Festival Park. The event features plenty of pet-themed activities, live entertainment, shopping, food and more. Enter your furry friend into the popular pet costume contest, where first-place winners receive a six-month supply of Fromm dog or cat food and more. Petfest is also offering a free microchip clinic at the gate to help families stay connected with their pets. And if you don’t have a pet but are interested in adding one to your family, take a stroll down Adoption Avenue, where you can interact with dozens of area animal-related nonprofits that can help connect you to your new best friend. Fromm Petfest is free to attend and will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

September 21: Opetoberfest!

Ope Brewing Co. is throwing an Oktoberfest party, featuring live polka music, stein holding competitions and more. The brewery will have new one-liter Opetoberfest Steins for sale and will be running specials for those who purchase a glass. Music will kick off at 1 p.m. with a performance by Brewhaus Polka Kings followed by the Steve Shultz Band at 5 p.m. Stein holding competitions will begin at 4 p.m., with both a men’s division and a women’s division competing for prizes. Opetoberfest! will begin at 12 p.m. and is free to attend.

September 22: Bean Plant Block Party/Anodyne’s 25 Year Anniversary

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co. is celebrating its 25th birthday by hosting the third annual Bean Plant Block Party at its Bruce Street location in Walker’s Point. The block party will feature skateboard ramps and rails courtesy of Cream City Skatepark, an Adventure Rock climbing wall, beer from Indeed Brewing, snacks and drinks from Station 1846 and a vendor market set up by 414Flea. The coffee roaster will also host an indoor concert from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Both outdoor and indoor sections of the party are free to attend. There will be food on site courtesy of Frida’s Cocina, Twisted Plants and Pete’s Pops. The party will kick off at noon.