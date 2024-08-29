Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

An extra day off work means more time for fun, or to recover from all action happening around town this weekend. Harley-Davidson is throwing a weekend-long party for Labor Day, featuring live music, fundraiser rides, delicious BBQ and more. Red Bull Wake the City is making its United States debut on Lake Michigan, where some of the world’s best wakeboarders will compete in doubles competitions. Celebrate Labor Day with union workers at a free festival at the Henry Maier Festival Park and don’t forget to catch the Labor Day parade as it moves through Downtown.

August 29: Labor Day Weekend at Harley-Davidson Museum

Harley-Davidson is celebrating Labor Day all weekend long starting with a Ladies Night edition of the museum’s Bike Night concert series. MIXTAPE, an ‘80s cover band, will perform, and teasing your hair and donning neon clothing is encouraged. The museum will also run a factory outlet sale with deals on Harley-Davidson merch through Saturday. Get your groove on and enjoy some smokey BBQ on Saturday at the museum’s free BBQ & Blues event, and close the weekend out with a ride on Sunday that will benefit Fisher House Wisconsin, a “home away from home” for military and Veterans’ families to stay while a loved one receives treatment. For more details and a complete schedule of Harley-Davidson Labor Day Weekend activities, visit the Harley-Davidson Insurance website.

August 31: Red Bull Wake the City

Red Bull Wake the City will pit 36 of the world’s best professional wakeboard riders against each other in a doubles competition on Lake Michigan. The event is making its United States debut in Milwaukee and will be taking place at the Henry Maier Festival Park. Gates open at 11 a.m. with Men’s Qualification runs starting at noon. The Women’s Final will begin at 3 p.m. and the Men’s Final will begin at 4 p.m. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony at 4:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

August 31: Third Ward Art Festival

The 12th Annual Third Ward Art Festival will showcase the works of over 200 artists from around the country. Guests will have the chance to purchase ceramics, jewelry, mixed media, paintings and more. Artists will also host demonstrations such as booth chats, and a children’s art tent will feature face painting, sand sculptures and more. The festival asks guests to bring their gently-used art to the event for donation to the Chicago Furniture Bank, a nonprofit that distributes furniture and art to those leaving shelters to move into housing.

September 1: Fiesta Latina MKE

The first ever Fiesta Latina, an event that aims to unite all Latino cultures for a day, will take place at Veterans Park. The event will feature live music, DJs, food-and-drink vendors and more. General admission to the event is $10 in advance or $20 at the gate. VIP tickets cost $50 and grant line-skipping access to the entrance and a closer standing spot for live music. VIP ticket holders also get access to a personal drink booth for faster drink service. Fiesta Latina will run from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.

September 1: 414Flea Summer Series

Browse an assortment of vintage and handmade goods during the 414Flea Summer Series event at Zocalo Food Park. DJ Megadon will provide the tunes, and Zocalo’s food trucks will be open serving food and beverages. 414Flea is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

September 2: Laborfest

Labor unions and and members of the Milwaukee Area Labor Council are putting on a family-friendly, free festival at the Henry Maier Festival Grounds. The festival features live music, children’s entertainment, bingo, wrestling, a car show and more. Before the festival begins, a Labor Day parade will begin at Zeidler Union Square at 11 a.m. and head towards the festival grounds. Laborfest will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Labor website.