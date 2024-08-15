Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

If you’re feeling the post-Wisconsin State Fair blues, don’t worry – there are plenty of events this weekend to take your mind off of that absence of cream puffs.

Milwaukee Irish Fest, billed as the world’s largest celebration of Irish and Celtic music and culture, will take over the Henry Maier Festival Park this weekend. Celebrate the iconic Daniel Hoan Memorial Bridge at Hoancoming, and celebrate Milwaukee’s Black arts and culture by checking out some of the productions at the Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival.

August 15-18: Milwaukee Irish Fest

The world’s largest celebration of Irish and Celtic music and culture happens right here in Milwaukee. Founded in 1981, Milwaukee Irish Fest is a four-day celebration of Celtic music, culture, sports, education, food and more. The festival will feature over 100 acts across 16 stages including performances by The East Pointers, The Byrne Brothers, Wild Sky and more. Stop by the Celtic Canines area and meet some of Ireland’s most popular dog breeds, or watch the Currach Races along the lagoon. Milwaukee Irish Fest takes place at the Henry Maier Festival Park and runs Thursday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Irish Fest website.

August 15-25: Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival

The Third Annual Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival is a three-week long celebration of Black arts and culture across a variety of venues in Milwaukee. While the festival has been running since August 7, there is still lots to experience in the festival’s remaining run of shows. The festival features two full production plays: For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide / When the Rainbow is Enuf by Ntozake Shange (Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall) and The Realness, a break beat play by Idris Goodwin (Todd Wehr Theater). From August 15-17, The Table is hosting Stories About the Old Days, a play that follows a former blues singer living in a decaying church in Detroit. To see a complete schedule of plays, readings and auditions that are happening during Milwaukee Black Theatre Festival, visit the Black Arts MKE website.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

August 17: Station 06 Anniversary Party

Station 06, a West Alllis bar known for its cocktails and food pop-ups, is celebrating its fifth anniversary with a party that will feature live music, rare beers, specialty cocktails and more. Catch performances by Milwaukee acts such as Dandy L. Freling and Ladybird, and enjoy exclusive beers like the Half Acre Lodi IPA or the Hinterland Thai Fried Banana Hefeweiss. Specialty cocktails for the evening include a Strawberry Rhubarb Frozen Paloma and an Irish Style Gin & Tonic. The party will run from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. For more details, visit Station 06’s Facebook page.

August 17: Hoancoming

Light the Hoan put on its inaugural event last year, titled Hoanchella, and this year’s event, Hoancoming, promises more of the same. The fundraising event aims to unite and rally Milwaukee by celebrating the city’s iconic landmark. Hoancoming takes place on both land and water, with various stages hosting live music set up along the Milwaukee River. The festivities will kick off at 2 p.m. and a boat parade will depart from Discovery World at 6:30 p.m. Check out the Lakefront Brewery Stage from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. or participate in the Kayak Crawl from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Afterwards, be sure to check out the viewing and after party at Boone & Crockett, which will remain open until 2 a.m. For a complete schedule, visit the Hoancoming website.

August 17: Center Street Daze

The annual Center Street Daze street festival will close off Center Street from Humboldt Boulevard to Holton Street and will host over 100 local vendors, 30 food vendors, live music and more. Club Timbuktu, Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts, Quarter’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Palace and Uptowner will all host live music featuring performances by Static Palm, Majestics, Cream City Players and more. Participate in the Uptowner Outdoor Pool Tournament and check out the forMartha 2nd Annual Mannequin Model Competition. Center Street Daze is free to attend and will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

August 18: Locust Street Bazaar

Locust Street will be closed from Humboldt Boulevard to Pierce Street for the Locust Street Bazaar, a street fair of local vendors, three buskers stages of live music and poetry, food and more. The bazaar will host a children’s area with a petting zoo, coloring books and games, and the Milwaukee Fire Department will show off its fire engines and give an equipment demonstration. The Locust Street Bazaar is free to attend, but organizers will collect donations for Riverwest’s Kinship Food Pantry. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.