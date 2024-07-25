Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Planes, bikes and beers are on the agenda in Milwaukee this weekend. The Riverwest 24, also known as The People’s Holiday, will celebrate the Riverwest neighborhood as bicycle enthusiasts race their way through a 24-hour event filled with special community-based checkpoints. The Milwaukee Air & Water show will showcase jets, boats and parachutes over Lake Michigan. And if you’re thirsty, the Milwaukee Brewfest will feature unlimited pours of beers from dozens of breweries. Oh, and there’s going to be a lot of Harley-Davidson motorcycles around town.

July 25-28: Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

Harley-Davidson’s annual four-day celebration is bringing big name music acts, motorcycle content creators, community rides and more to Milwaukee. The festival will take place between Veterans Park, the H-D Museum campus, the H-D Headquarters and the H-D Powertrain Operations Facility. Catch live performances at Veterans Park by bands like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Cypress Hill, or visit the operations facility for a factory tour. There’s lots to see and do during the festival, so check out the Harley Davidson Homecoming website for a complete rundown of activities and for ticket prices.

July 26-27: Riverwest 24

The Riverwest 24, also known as “The People’s Holiday,” is back for another year. The 24-hour bike race is a community-oriented event that celebrates the Riverwest neighborhood and encourages biking in an urban environment. The race will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday and end at 7 p.m. on Saturday, with various bonus checkpoints spread throughout the neighborhood that will award riders bonus points. Even if you aren’t registered to race, you can still ride along and have fun. For more information and to check out a live broadcast during the race, visit the Riverwest 24 website.

July 26-28: German Fest

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Experience traditional German food, culture and entertainment at the 41st Annual German Fest, a Milwaukee tradition held at the Summerfest grounds. Check out the 17th Annual Dachshund Derby, or check out a live performance by Austrian band Die Alpenkracher. German Fest will run from 3 p.m. to midnight on Friday, noon to midnight on Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. on Sunday. General admission is $20 and a three-day pass is $30. For more information, visit

July 27-28: Milwaukee Air & Water Show

Experience the thrill of aerial acrobatics at the Milwaukee Air & Water Show, a free event that supports America’s Veterans and Armed Services communities. Both days will have the same schedule, with the event kicking off at 10 a.m. with the Navy’s water show. At 12 p.m., the Army Golden Knights parachute team will perform following the National Anthem. The event will close with the USAF Thunderbirds Squadron. For more information, visit the Milwaukee Air & Water Show website.

July 27: Milwaukee Brewfest

Milwaukee Brewfest is the Midwest’s premier beer sampling event, offering unlimited pours from dozens of breweries from all over the country. The event also features timed taps, where specialty beers are tapped every fifteen minutes. General admission to Milwaukee Brewfest is $75 in advance or $85 day of the event. The event will take place at McKinley Park and gates will open at 3 p.m. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Milwaukee Brewfest website.

July 28: Milwaukee Makers Market Festival

Discovery World is hosting the inaugural Milwaukee Makers Market Festival, a free market featuring over 80 local small businesses both inside and outside of the venue. The event will host food trucks, outdoor yoga, live painting and other activities, and there will be live music courtesy of Secret Menu, Jazz In Vivo and Tlalok Rodriguez. Milwaukee Makers Market Festival will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

July 28: Garden District Tour of Gardens

The Garden District is hosting its annual Tour of Gardens, an event that showcases the beautiful homes of the 13th District, also known as The Garden District, and explores how the district got its nickname. The tours are free and will take place between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. For a full list of participating addresses, visit the Garden District’s Facebook page.