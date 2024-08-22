Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Summer in Milwaukee isn’t over yet! There’s still plenty of outdoor festivals happening throughout the city, such as Mexican Fiesta – a weekend-long celebration of the art, culture and cuisine of Mexico at the Henry Maier Festival Park. WMSE is giving back to its supporters with a free music festival at Humboldt Park, and Wheel & Sprocket is celebrating the spirit of its founder with a 10-mile family-friendly bike ride.

August 23-25: Mexican Fiesta

Immerse yourself in the art, culture and cuisine of Mexico at Milwaukee’s Mexican Fiesta, a weekend-long celebration that will take place at the Henry Maier Festival Park. Experience live performances of traditional Mexican music and dance, and visit the Cultural Pavilion to browse arts and crafts from over 150 artists. The festival will also feature a car and motorcycle show, where a lineup of vintage and custom vehicles will be on display throughout the event. General admission to Mexican Fiesta is $20. The festival will run from noon to midnight on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit the Mexican Fiesta website.

August 23: Float Fest

Float Milwaukee is commemorating its anniversary with Float Fest, a celebration of music, food, art and unique entertainment. The street festival will take place on the block in front of Float Milwaukee on Freshwater Way between 2nd and 3rd streets. Attendees can enjoy live music courtesy of Immortal Girlfriend and Night Spice, as well as additional entertainment in the form of fire hoop dancing, aerialist performances and more. Flour Girl & Flame will be on site with their mobile wood-fired oven, and Broken Bat Brewing will be serving beers, seltzers and NA options. Float Fest will run from 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. For more information, visit Float Milwaukee’s website.

August 24: WMSE Backyard BBQ

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Milwaukee’s only free-form, community-supported radio station is giving back to its listeners, supporters and community with WMSE Backyard BBQ – a free music festival that will take place at Humboldt Park. This year, the radio station managed to book legendary indie-rock band Guided By Voices, who will be headlining the event. Other performers include Buffalo Nichols, NEWSKI, Jinksie and more. The festival will also host food trucks and such as Sweet Smoke BBQ, Twisted Plants, Pete’s Pops and more. The 14th Annual Backyard BBQ is free to attend and will run from noon to 8 p.m.

August 25: Chris’ Slow Roll

Chris’ Slow Roll is an easily accessible, free and family-friendly ride that honors the late founder of Wheel & Sprocket – Chris Kegel. Starting in 2016, the annual bike ride has been commemorating the ways in which bikes bring together our community. This year’s Slow Roll is a 10-mile ride that will begin and end at the Milwaukee County War Memorial parking lot in downtown Milwaukee. Afterwards, a gathering will take place at the Beer Garden at the War Memorial, where riders will get one free brat and beverage. The ride will depart at 10:05 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m. For more information, visit the Chris Kegel Foundation website.

August 25: Cars & Coffee, Brooks Stevens Design at MIAD

Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design is hosting a double event: Cars & Coffee and a gallery featuring the works of Brooks Stevens, a designer known for his works that largely contributed to the shaping of America’s post-World War II consumer culture. Cars & Coffee features cars from all over the world showcasing their unique vehicles on a closed Erie St. in front of MIAD’s academic building. The Stevens gallery will take place on MIAD’s first floor 160 Gallery. This event is part of a celebration of MIAD’s 50th anniversary and is free and open to the public. For more information, visit the MIAD website.

August 27: MKE Books & Beers

Do you yearn for the simpler times of being excited about school book fairs? Well, you can do that as an adult now, too, thanks to MKE Books & Beers. Local bookstores and small businesses will set up stands selling books and accessories, and food and beverages will be available for purchase in The Beer Garden and Deer District restaurants. MKE Books & Beer is free to attend and will run from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at The Beer Garden in Deer District. For more information, visit The Deer District’s website.