China, Mexico and the mythical world of Argren are all subjects of events happening around the city this weekend. China Lights will take over the Boerner Botanical Gardens until late October, featuring over 40 larger-than-life light displays, live music and more. UMOS’ annual Mexican Independence Day Festival will kick off with a parade and end with carnival rides, live music, food and more. Riverwest will host its first-ever renaissance faire, Argren Faire, featuring feats of strength, a medieval drag show and more.

September 13-October 27: China Lights

China Lights is celebrating the Year of the Wood Dragon with its 2024 installment at the Boerner Botanical Gardens. Experience the Dragon King, flower tunnel, zodiac lanterns and over 40 larger-than-life light displays as well as an expanded interactive playground area, live entertainment, food and more. China Lights runs from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, and tickets are $18 to $28. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the China Lights website .

September 14: New Barons Brewing Cooperative Anniversary Party

New Barons Brewing Cooperative is celebrating its fourth anniversary with a party featuring live music, food and plenty of beer. Mr. P’s Grilled Cheese will be on site from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., and live music will kick off at 6 p.m. starting with a performance by Cozy Danger followed by Peppers & Pineapple. The party will run from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. To learn more about the history behind New Barons Brewing Cooperative, check out Urban Milwaukee’s coverage from when the brewery first opened.

September 14: Milwaukee Comic Con

Milwaukee Comic Con will bring over 350 tables filled with pop culture goodies to the Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center. The convention will also host artists, creators and special guests including Blake Foster, known for his role as the blue Power Ranger in Power Rangers Turbo. Tickets to Milwaukee Comic Con are $8 and admission is free for children ages 12 and younger. The convention will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

September 14: Milwaukee Taco Fest

Indulge in the best tacos that Milwaukee has to offer at Milwaukee Taco Fest, a family-friendly fest that will feature food from over a dozen local restaurants at the Henry Maier Festival Park. Aside from filling your belly with tacos and voting for your favorite, guests can play cactus ring toss, watch a Chihuahua Beauty Pageant, participate in trivia and more. Milwaukee Taco Fest will run a lunch service and a dinner service, with lunch taking place between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner taking place between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased on the Summerfest website .

September 15: Argren Faire

The Bristol Renaissance Faire may be over for the year, but Riverwest is keeping the party going with Argren Faire, the first of its kind for the neighborhood. Vendors, fantasy authors, cosplayers and performers will set up at Black Husky Brewing and Garden Park and events like medieval drag and feats of strength will take place throughout the day. Argren Faire will run from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and is free to attend.

September 15: Mexican Independence Day Festival