There’s more to be excited about this weekend than the return of Packers regular season football. Check out Big Bounce America, the world’s largest touring inflatable event, featuring slides, obstacle courses and more. TosaFest and Silver City Fest will host live entertainment, vendors and plenty of food. Wildflowers on the Water will raise funds for educational programming and wildflower planting at Lakeshore State Park.

September 6-8: Big Bounce America

Billed as the world’s largest touring inflatable event, Big Bounce America will bring enormous bounce houses and more to Henry Maier Festival Park. Check out the world’s largest bounce castle, or take on The Giant – an inflatable skill course over 900 feet in length and featuring 50 different obstacles to tackle. Tickets range between $15 and $25 for kids ages 15 and under and are $35 for adults. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Big Bounce America website.

September 6-7: TosaFest

Celebrate the city of Wauwatosa with three stages of live music, five beer gardens, a vendor market and more. Each day of the fest will feature a variety of activities, such as street painting and sangria making, as well as performances by Landline, The Hungry Williams, the Mark Croft Band and more. The festival also features KidsFest with inflatable slides, cornhole and a balance bike course will be set up in Hart Park. TosaFest will kick off at 5 p.m. on Friday and at 9 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit the Wauwatosa Village website.

September 7: Silver City Fest

The 13th Annual Silver City Fest will take over W. National Ave. between S. 32nd and S. 35th Streets and celebrate local businesses, food and the art scene. Check out live entertainment from the MKE Flyers and Rising Dragon, and shop from a variety of vendors such as Lupo Designs, Midwest Paradise MKE and more. Silver City Fest is free to attend and begins at 12 p.m.

September 7: Fiesta Selena

The Midwest’s largest Selena festival will take place at The Farmhouse Paint & Sip and will include local vendors, live music and interactive art exhibits. Fiesta Selena aims to use the platform of the singer and fashion designer Selena Quintanilla to lift up artists in southeastern Wisconsin. The festival will also feature step-by-step art classes, a Selena lookalike contest, dancing classes and more. The festival will open at 11 a.m. and the last scheduled event will take place at 8 p.m. For more information, visit The Farmhouse Paint & Sip’s website.

September 7: The Great Riverwest Rummage Sale & Flea Market

More than 180 vendors will gather outside for Riverwest’s largest rummage sale. Vendors will set up on the 700 block of E. Burleigh Street outside Art Bar and Wonderland. Shop vintage clothing, furniture, toys and more while sipping on a Bloody Mary and enjoying a sandwich from Wonderland’s express window. The sale is free to attend and will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit the Art Bar/Wonderland website for more information.

September 7: Wildflowers on the Water

The second annual Wildflowers on the Water will bring live music, food trucks and artists to Lakeshore State Park. The event is promoting fundraising for planting wildflowers, educational programming and infrastructure at Lakeshore State Park. Catch a live cello performance by Malik Toure, and participate in Take and Make activities hosted by DNR naturalists. Wildflowers on the Water is free to attend but donations are appreciated. The event will run from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information and for a complete schedule, visit the Friends of Lakeshore State Park website.