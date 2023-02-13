Cheba Hut Opens In Bay View

26 varieties of toasted sandwiches at second Milwaukee location of marijuana-themed restaurant.

Cheba Hut has officially opened its second Milwaukee location, bringing marijuana-themed sub sandwiches, snacks and drinks to the Bay View neighborhood.

The restaurant, 2202 S. Kinnickinnic Ave., made its public debut on Monday, Feb. 13, following a soft opening event over the weekend.

Known for its fast-casual fare, laid-back atmosphere and innuendo-filled menu, the national chain goes heavy on the herbs — but only the legal ones. Despite its theme, none of Cheba Hut’s menu items contain marijuana.

The Bay View location offers 26 varieties of toasted sandwiches including meat-heavy, vegetarian and kid-friendly options.

The Sensi Kush, a take on the traditional BLT, dials up the flavor with the addition of honey sriracha, avocado, provolone, shake (a proprietary parmesan blend) and house dressing.

The Magic Mushroom sub packs a meat-free punch with roasted portobello, teriyaki sauce, green bell pepper, pineapple, melted pepper jack cheese, spring mix, tomato, onion, pickle, cucumber, black olives, shake and house dressing.

Those looking to feed their inner child — or an actual child — will enjoy the Sticky Icky, a classic peanut butter-and jelly sandwich, but spread on a hoagie roll.

Sandwiches are available on white, whole wheat or garlic herb bread and come in three sizes: a 4-inch “nug,” 8-inch “pinner” or 12-inch “blunt.”

The restaurant also offers a variety of sides, or “munchies,” including French onion soup, loaded meatballs, Dorito nachos, pretzel nuggets and garlic cheese bread. For a sweet tooth, cereal treats and cookies are available.

A variety of non-alcoholic “cotton mouth cures” includes Red Bull, Kool-Aid, iced tea and fountain drinks. The restaurant also offers a full liquor bar. New Belgium, Pabst Blue Ribbon, New Glarus, 3 Sheeps, Odell, Guinness, Lagunitas and Lakefront are all on tap.

A craft cocktail menu features nine weed-inspired drinks including Hot Box, Cheba Hut’s take on the Moscow Mule, which features sweet and spicy notes from grapefruit vodka and fresh jalapeños. The Dirty Hippie includes vodka, fresh cucumber and lemonade, while the Hash Can incorporates Red Bull into a Long Island iced tea.

The restaurant also offers catering services in the form of pre-packed, takeout “hot boxes.”

A full menu is available to view online.

The 2,336-square-foot restaurant space, located on the first floor of Vue Apartments, is outfitted with a bar along the northern wall. Food can be ordered at a counter opposite the bar. A colorful wall mural celebrates musical artists such as Snoop Dogg and Cher, while also highlighting parts of the Milwaukee skyline including the Northwestern Mutual building being used as a lighter.

Before Cheba Hut, RedBrick Pizza Kitchen Cafe occupied the space.

Heather Huhn and RC Huhn own Bay View’s Cheba Hut as well as the East Side location, 2907 N. Oakland Ave. RC is also the owner and CFO of Viking Masek Packaging Technologies.

Originally founded in the late 1990s, Cheba Hut has grown into a national chain and includes more than 43 locations across 14 states. In 2018, the chain announced plans to open four restaurants in the Milwaukee area, according to Urban Milwaukee’s previous reporting.

Bay View’s Cheba Hut is open daily from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Happy hour specials are available between 4:20 p.m. and 7:10 p.m.

