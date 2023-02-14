Sully’s Sandwiches Opens on West Side

15 sandwich varieties, plus salads, sides and desserts available at new, family-friendly restaurant.

A new sandwich shop is now open on Milwaukee’s West Side.

Sully’s Sandwiches is the second restaurant for Molly Sullivan and Lee Rowley. The husband-wife team also own Miss Molly’s Cafe & Pastry Shop, which opened in 2017.

After a brief delay due to an electrical malfunction, Sully’s hosted guests for a grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 11. The sandwich shop is located at 9211 W. Center St., in the same building as Miss Molly’s.

Similar to its sibling cafe, the menu at Sully’s centers on seasonal and scratch-made ingredients, catering to a wide range of tastes, ages and diets with a kid’s menu and allergy-friendly items.

The space itself — outfitted with hot pink, chalkboard walls, a whimsical, veggie-filled mural and a children’s play area — further adds to the approachable and community-oriented nature of the restaurant.

“This is a place you can bring your kids and you don’t have to be watching them every second or make sure they’re being quiet,” Sullivan told Urban Milwaukee in July 2022. “It’s going to be a fun, communal type of atmosphere with fun music playing in a very casual setting.”

The 1,200-square-foot Sully’s space was formerly an office for Brew City Marketing.

The menu at Sully’s focuses on lunch and dinner, offering 15 sandwich varieties, plus salads, sides, desserts and drinks.

Warm sandwiches include pulled pork biscuit, which features slow roasted pulled pork tossed in barbeque sauce and slaw atop a housemade red pepper and cheddar biscuit.

The beef & bleu incorporates house shredded beef, bleu cheese crumbles, roasted shallot aioli, tomato and arugula.

The restaurant offers two meat-free sandwiches. The Mediterranean veggie melt, served warm, features house made focaccia topped with artichokes, roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, red onion, arugula and whipped feta cheese.

A chilled veggie wrap incorporates herb roasted carrots, red bell pepper, shaved red onion, cucumber and tahini mint yogurt sauce wrapped in lavash, a thin flatbread.

Most sandwiches can be ordered deconstructed in a bowl as a gluten-free option.

Sandwiches range in price from $14 to $18.

Sully’s also offers salads, including barbeque chicken salad, as well as two varieties of slaw and a Greek veggie bowl side featuring feta, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomatoes and tahini mint yogurt sauce.

Dessert offerings include sugar cookies, candy-coated pretzel cookies, brownies, key lime pie, bread pudding, vanilla sparkle cupcakes, chocolate mousse pie and caramel banana cupcake with cream cheese frosting

The full menu is available to view online.

Unlike a traditional sit-down restaurant, Sully’s is cash-free and uses self-service kiosks to streamline the ordering process. Upon entering the restaurant, diners can select grab-and-go items such as drinks, desserts and pre-packaged sides and salads, then finish their orders and pay at one of two kiosks.

One exception is alcoholic beverages — the beer and wine in the grab-and-go cooler is for display only. Alcohol included in an order will be delivered by staff.

A staff member is on hand to answer any questions and offer assistance if needed.

All orders are packaged to go, but those who wish to dine in are welcome to do so. The restaurant offers two-top and banquette seating for up to 16 guests.

Sully’s is hiring for a range of positions. Interested parties can apply online.

Sully’s Sandwiches is open Tuesday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Photos