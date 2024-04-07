Adam Pawlak will compete. Plus: Ballpark eats, Benelux is back and bye to Royal India.

Adam Pawlak will trade his usual pasta prep for a steak showdown on an upcoming episode of Food Network’s “Beat Bobby Flay.”

The Milwaukee chef, owner of Egg & Flour, will appear on the reality TV show, which pits competitors against celebrity grillmaster Bobby Flay.

In his episode, titled Raise the Steaks, Pawlak will first face off against Austin-based chef Page Pressley. The first-round victor will continue on to a cook-off against Flay.

Guest judges Michael Symon and Chris Redd will crown a winner at the end of the 30-minute episode.

Pawlak and Pressley are both reality TV veterans. The Milwaukee chef has previously appeared on “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Super Chef Grudge Match,” while Pressley was a contestant on season 16 of “The Bachelorette.”

Pawlak is featured on episode eight of season 36 of the show. The episode airs Thursday, April 11 at 8 p.m. on Food Network.

Jericho’s BBQ Opens on Farwell Avenue

From the time he sold his first cup of Kool-Aid from a homemade corner stand on the North Side, Jericho Shaw knew that entrepreneurship was his calling. As a young man, Shaw tried his hand at a variety of businesses — from running a corner store at the age of 15 to opening his own car wash. His restaurant, though, is arguably his most significant venture. If nothing else, it has endured the longest. The concept, Jericho’s BBQ, came about unexpectedly. “I was barbecuing for my kids, and people were asking ‘are you selling that?’ So I sold a couple of pieces,” Shaw said. One day turned into two, and more followed. “That first Friday, I made $140.” Soon after, Shaw acquired a food truck and began regular service outside of his car wash. “And I ain’t never quit.”

After Murder At Illegal Nightclub, Committee Rejects License For Proposed Bar

When seeking approval from the Milwaukee Common Council’s Licenses Committee, illegal gambling, late-night parties and gunplay typically won’t help one’s case. Rickey Adams, owner of Power Lounge & Grill, learned that lesson firsthand on March 26, when the committee quashed his plans for the new tavern, formerly proposed to open at 4323 N. 60th St., in Capitol Heights. “You have not proven, not one bit, without a shadow of a doubt, that you can properly handle an establishment in this area,” Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. told Adams during the hearing. “I have zero confidence in you that you will do anything of positivity in this community.” The alderman’s strong rebuke was echoed by several members of the community who testified against the tavern, some of whom recently lost a family member due to illegal activity at the unlicensed establishment.

Thistle and Shamrock is Closing

Thistle and Shamrock celebrated its final St. Patrick’s Day. The westside Celtic pub, known for its fish fry and potato pancakes, is slated to close next month after 11 years in business. Owners Jack Lepold and Richard Heil shared the news in a social media post Wednesday, noting that the decision was a result of anticipated difficulties including road construction and tax hikes. The owners specifically pointed to upcoming construction along W. Lisbon Ave., rising food costs and increased sales tax as the most pressing challenges to the business.

Bon Bon Shop Opens in Brewery District

Say bonjour to Bon Bon Shop. The French-inspired coffee and boba cafe is now open in the Brewery District, offering a sweet experience from start to finish. Upon arrival, guests are greeted with a flurry of inspirational messages — most clearly written by children — offering reminders such as “be kind” and “love is all you need.” A second greeting comes from Dominique Yang, who owns the business with her husband, Sai. On a quiet morning earlier this week, Yang busied herself behind the counter, preparing pitchers of fresh tea and keeping an eye on a vat of bubbling tapioca pearls.

Eagle Park Brewing Plans Bay View Taproom

Two Milwaukee Chefs Advance as James Beard Finalists

And then there were two. The James Beard Foundation on Wednesday announced the nominees for its 2024 Restaurant and Chef Awards, and a pair of Milwaukee chefs made the cut. The trimmed-down list features 114 finalists, a drop from the more than 300 semifinalists named in January. Dan Van Rite and Dan Jacobs advanced from a pool of six local chefs who received nominations across two categories this year. The longtime business partners are co-owners of DanDan, a Chinese-American restaurant, and EsterEv, a chef’s table concept.

Council Denies License For Seafood Restaurant

Back in December, El Paraíso Restaurant Bar was preparing to open at 4068 S. Howell Ave., at the former Campbell’s Irish Pub, with plans to bring fresh seafood and beverages to the Tippecanoe neighborhood. But neighbors worried that the business would encourage more drinking like fish than eating them, prompting the Milwaukee Common Council to deny the establishment’s liquor license. “My objections aren’t necessarily to a business being there, it’s to what they’ve proposed, which is more of a nightclub than a restaurant,” said Kristine Kierzek, who testified in opposition to the business at a March 5 Licenses Committee hearing. “If it were a cafe, I might not have the same concerns.” Two additional neighbors, Susan Bowser and Mike Greenmeier, expressed similar worries over the nature of the business, also pointing to parking, noise and late-night activity as sources of concern.

Awi Sushi Opens Downtown

The city is busy outside of Awi Sushi. Cars, buses and the occasional bike rush down Water Street as pedestrians hasten from block to block, heading to nearby gyms, parking garages and office towers, where they join countless others at work in the heart of Downtown. It’s raining, and the lunch hour is long past. But the sushi restaurant, with its colorful signage and Grand Opening banner, stands out like a beacon. Awi Sushi opened in late March at 755 N. Water St., joining a handful of other quick-service restaurants in the area — like Waterfront Deli, Jimmy John’s and Fiddleheads Coffee Roasters.

New Restaurant Would Save Historic Wildenberg Hotel

The owner of Cafe India plans to purchase and renovate the historic, but long-vacant Wildenberg Hotel, 3774 S. 27th St. A 14,000-square-foot rear addition would allow the Italianate, Cream City brick mansion to be used as a modern banquet hall and restaurant. A two-building, strip mall-style complex with space for five tenants across 7,000 square feet would be developed to the north, perpendicular to the commercial street. “We are really excited and looking forward for things to move in a positive direction for all of us,” said Rakesh Rehan, owner of Cafe India, to the Historic Preservation Commission on March 11.

Amilinda Adding Lunch Service

Amilinda has long been a destination for evening eats, thanks to its shareable starters, comfort-forward main dishes and curated wine list — all inspired by the flavors of Spain and Portugal. Later this month, the restaurant will also join the lunch lineup, debuting a more casual menu of sandwiches for the midday meal. Amilinda is set to launch its lunch service on April 11, according to a news release. The change comes nine years after its opening at 315 E. Wisconsin Ave. Since then, the restaurant has only served dinner. The offerings, while sandwiches, won’t skimp on the bold flavors that diners have come to associate with the James Beard-nominated restaurant.

South Shore Beer Garden Opens

Milwaukee County Parks opened the South Shore Park beer garden on Wednesday. “There is no better way to kick off the 2024 beer garden season than to do it at South Shore – one of the most popular beer gardens in the region and a beloved part of the County Parks system,” said Parks Director Guy Smith. Last year, the popular beer garden served more than 100,000 beers over the season, according to Parks, generating revenue for the annual parks budget. “The tradition of community gathering at beer gardens within our parks not only celebrates the vibrancy of our community but also underscores the invaluable role our parks play in our lives,” the Milwaukee County Parks Foundation said in a statement. The foundation fundraises for county parks, including South Shore.

New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in March

Newly Renovated Benelux Reopens

Cafe Benelux reopened earlier this week following a month-long renovation project. Typically the site of a bustling weekend brunch, Benelux has been missing from the fray for several weeks, as contractors worked to expand and update the bar area, install additional seating and refresh the overall space. The restaurant, 346 N. Broadway, welcomed guests back on Wednesday, April 3, according to a news release from Lowlands Group. “Our intent was to create a more spacious and tremendously improved bar experience,” said Eric Wagner, owner and CEO of Lowlands Group, in a statement. “We’re thrilled with the result and can’t wait to unveil the new space to the neighborhood and city.”

Proposal Would Allow Food Trucks To Return To W. Capitol Drive

Major changes are coming to where and how food trucks can park on W. Capitol Drive on Milwaukee’s far northwest side. A proposal pending before the Common Council would create designated spots for approved operators on W. Capitol Drive between N. 76th Street and N. Mayfair Road., an approximately two-mile-long stretch. It would reverse an outright ban that went into effect on March 16. “Biggest concern here was safety,” said area Alderman Lamont Westmoreland in discussing the proposal with the Public Safety & Health Committee Thursday. “A lot of it [was] where the food trucks were positioned caused safety issues, mainly at the shopping center where the food trucks had congregated on 76th and Capitol.”

3rd Street Market Hall Heading to American Family Field

Modern-day ballpark snacks have evolved far beyond the “peanuts and Cracker Jack” of yesteryear, as an increasing number of restaurants seek to offer their menus to masses of hungry fans. At the Milwaukee Brewers‘ home field, attendees can chow down on bacon mac and cheese, roast beef sandwiches and churro doughnuts, to name just a few. This season, that list also includes tacos, barbecue, arepas and sushi. Four vendors from 3rd Street Market Hall are slated to open at American Family Field, creating a satellite location for the downtown food hall. The new 3rd Street Market Hall Annex, located on the right field loge level, will feature food from Kompali, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ, Kawa and Anytime Arepa. Each concept plans to serve an abbreviated menu, with offerings tailored to the ballpark setting.

Royal India’s Reign Ends, Another Restaurant Planned

Royal India‘s reign of S. 27th Street has come to an end. But a new restaurant, Honest Pav Bhaji, is already slated to take the throne. Known for its East Indian cuisine, Royal Indian quietly closed in early 2024, according to a tenant of the building, 3400 S. 27th St. Throughout its more than 27 years in business, Royal India emerged as a reliable destination for a wide range of authentic dishes, from samosas and pakora to chicken makhani and chana masala. The vegetarian and vegan-friendly restaurant also offered an all-you-can-eat buffet. Restaurateur Paramjit Kaur took ownership of the business in May 2017. She revamped the restaurant’s look, feel and function, adding delivery services, online ordering and catering, according to a 2018 report from the Journal Sentinel.

City Could Begin Rejecting Liquor Licenses In Areas With ‘Concentrated Poverty’

When rejecting a request for a new liquor license, the Milwaukee Common Council must be explicit about why. And be prepared to defend its choice in court. In recent years, the council has relied on various factors, including the applicant’s criminal history, neighbor testimony and the number of nearby liquor licenses. A proposal would add a new factor: the number of nearby residents living in poverty. The resolution, if approved by the full council, would direct the License Division to develop legislation and metrics that could be relied upon.

‘Bitter’ Cocktail Competition Coming to Harbor District

Fighters, grab your muddlers. A battle is soon to take place at The Ivy House, inviting Wisconsin’s top bartenders to face off in a craft cocktail competition. Skills will be tested, blood (oranges) will be shed, and at the end, only one mixologist will be crowned a winner. The Botanical Battle Royale, hosted by Two Birds Event Group in partnership with Bittercube and Heirloom Liqueurs, will take place on May 5 from noon until 5 p.m. The Ivy House is located at 906 S. Barclay St., in the Harbor District. During the competition, participants will be tasked with creating original cocktails that incorporate Bittercube bitters and Heirloom Liqueurs, showcasing their creativity, quick-thinking and masterful understanding of flavors.

