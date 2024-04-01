Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Awi Sushi

A quick-service sushi spot joined the downtown restaurant lineup at the end of March. Awi Sushi hosted a grand opening on March 22 at 755 N. Water St.

The Colorado-based chain is known for its extensive menu, which features more than 70 different sushi rolls, along with appetizers, soups, salads, rice bowls and more.

Back Street

The highly-anticipated Back Street has officially arrived, bringing all-you-can-eat hot pot and barbecue to the city’s Lower East Side. The restaurant, 2116 N. Farwell Ave., allows guests to create and cook their own meals from an assortment of proteins, vegetables and sauces.

Biersal Tavern

After an extensive renovation process, which was well-documented via Facebook updates, Biersal Tavern opened its doors in early March at 5520 W. Vliet St.

The tavern, operated by Eric Gutbrod, replaced the longstanding Wonder Bar. Since its opening, Biersal has taken on the role of its predecessor as a no-frills neighborhood spot.

Bon Bon Shop

Bon Bon Shop, a boba tea cafe and bakery, joined the Brewery District in March, offering a panoply of milk teas, specialty coffee drinks and packaged snacks. It’s the first brick-and-mortar location for the cafe, which previously operated as a mobile business.

Bon Bon Shop replaces Boiler House Cafe, which formerly operated in the building, 1259 N. 10th St.

Discourse at Radio Milwaukee

The newest location for Discourse opened its doors at Radio Milwaukee on March 1. The cafe, 158 S. Barclay St., offers a selection of traditional coffee drinks — latte, americano, cappuccino — along with seven experimental coffee and tea concoctions.

Low-proof cocktails, sandwiches, salads and pastries are also available.

Freese’s Candy Shoppe

A new candy shop made its debut at Milwaukee Public Market on March 26. Freese’s Candy Shoppe replaced Kehr’s Candies in a central stall at the food hall, offering handmade chocolates, candies, roasted nuts, ice cream and locally made treats such as root beer from Sprecher Brewing Co.

Fully Loaded

The first brick-and-mortar location for Fully Loaded began its soft opening at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace on March 30. The business, established as a pop-up and mobile concept in 2021, offers french fries with toppings such as chili cheese and smoked brisket.

Go Grocer

Go Grocer MKE, a small-format grocery store, opened its second Milwaukee location on March 14 in the Brewery District.

The store, 926 W. Juneau Ave., carries the top 40 most popular grocery items — produce, dairy, grains — as well as household goods such as cleaning supplies and toiletries. The shelves are further stocked with chips, candy and granola bars, while coolers feature beverages and pre-made meals.

Espernolia’s

Espernolia’s, a jazz-themed cafe, is now open at 9002 W. Silver Spring Dr. The business serves a variety of meals and desserts with an emphasis on comfort foods. The menu changes frequently. Current offerings are available to view on Facebook.

Fil Fil and Donut Squad

Two new concessionaires are now catering to hungry travelers at Milwaukee Intermodal Station. Fil Fil and Donut Squad opened inside the station at the beginning of March, replacing Aladdin’s All Aboard Cafe, which exited the station in spring 2023 after 14 years of service.

The restaurants offer pastries, coffee and Middle Eastern dishes such as shawarma.

Gordo’s Bubble Waffles

A second location for Gordo’s Bubble Waffles is now open at 1633 W. Wells St., on the Marquette University campus. The dessert shop sells mini pancakes, ice cream, shakes and made-to-order bubble waffles.

Gordo’s operates its flagship location at 2301 S. Howell Ave., in Bay View.

Sinabro

Sinabro, a Korean and Chinese noodle shop, quietly opened its doors in March at 316 N. Milwaukee St. The new restaurant offers ramen, udon and small bites such as dumplings and rice cakes, as well as a selection of specialty dishes.

Landmark 1850 Inn

Landmark 1850 Inn began its slow and steady return to service last month, rolling out its drink menu and, eventually, food offerings for guests eager to return to Milwaukee’s oldest bar.

The tavern, 5905 S. Howell Ave., is now operating on a regular schedule, which is available to view online.

Lush Social Lounge

Lush Social Lounge, a new sports bar and hookah spot, hosted a grand opening celebration on March 23 featuring bottomless mimosas, discount hookahs and live music. The business, located at 5938 N. 76th St., also serves brunch on Saturdays.

Mae Velma’s Corned Beef

A third location for Mae Velma’s Corned Beef is now serving customers at 3872 N. Teutonia Ave., according to the restaurant’s website.

The new restaurant, like its sibling locations, offers corned beef by the pound and in sandwich form. The menu also features Italian sausage, chicken wings, chicken tenders, fish fry, shrimp, sides and desserts.

Thip Khao

LP recently retired its menu of American pub fare, turning instead to an assortment of spring rolls, sticky rice and samosas. The tavern, 1137 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., is partnering with Sticky Rice to offer Thai and Laotian fare from chef Koson Saengphaphat.

The new concept, Thip Khao, debuted in mid-March, with an overwhelmingly positive reaction from guests, according to Saengphaphat.

In the coming weeks, the kitchen will continue to expand its menu and introduce new specials, with plans to add a regular brunch service in the future.

