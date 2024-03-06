New Concessionaires Open at Intermodal Station

Donut Squad and Fil Fil are now offering eats at the downtown train station.

Milwaukee Intermodal Station has been without a full-time food vendor since last spring, when Aladdin’s All Aboard Cafe exited the station after 14 years of service. But a new tenant is now operating in the space, ensuring passengers are equipped with doughnuts for their departure.

Donut Squad opened its third location at the station, 433 W. Saint Paul Ave., on March 1. The local chain, operated by Barakat Kaid, is known for its colorful, frosted doughnuts, which are available in flavors like cookies and cream, toffee and strawberry shortcake.

The business brings a similar lineup to the Intermodal Station, offering several varieties of traditional, specialty and filled doughnuts, as well as muffins and other pastries courtesy of Colectivo‘s Troubadour Bakery.

Traditional offerings include glazed, powdered and cake doughnuts, while more elaborate, specialty options are topped with cookies, crushed candies, drizzles and other flavorings. The shop also offers jelly, cream, custard and chocolate-filled doughnuts.

Doughnuts are available to purchase individually, in six-packs or by the dozen.

Along with sweet treats from Donut Squad, the station now features a limited menu from Fil Fil, including shawarma, pitas and other savory offerings.

The quick-service Mediterranean restaurant operates two additional locations in Westown. The newest location opened in partnership with Donut Squad, said Fady Qetairi, manager of Fil Fil.

The vendors also sell Colectivo coffee and espresso drinks, as well as a wide variety of bottled drinks, packaged snacks and refrigerated foods including yogurt and grab-and-go sandwiches.

The cafe features a handful of tables for dine-in, as well as banquette seating overlooking St. Paul Avenue.

The new business remains in its soft opening phase, and is currently open from 5 a.m. until 8 p.m. daily, Qetairi said.

Donut Squad also operates at 2264 N. Prospect Ave. and 308 W. Broadway, in Waukesha, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Photos