Loaded Fries Coming to Sherman Phoenix

Popular food truck Fully Loaded Fries will join the marketplace as a vendor in January.

Fully Loaded Fries, a popular Milwaukee food truck, is pulling up to a more permanent space at Sherman Phoenix Marketplace in the new year.

The business, established as a pop-up and mobile concept in 2021, will become a vendor at the marketplace, 3536 W. Fond du Lac Ave., with plans to open in January.

Eric Blue, owner and operator of Fully Loaded, announced the news in a social media post last week. Sherman Phoenix also shared an update, noting that the marketplace is “thrilled to welcome” the restaurant as its newest vendor.

The business currently operates out of The Neighborhood Kitchen, a shared commercial kitchen space located at 8103 W. Tower Ave. The 4,000-square-foot building is the home base for more than 40 small businesses, including some of the city’s most notable food trucks.

Each order at Fully Loaded starts with a hot, crispy pile of crinkle-cut fries, which are then buried under a heap of toppings. Options include garlic parmesan shrimp and chicken fries, chili cheese fries, buffalo ranch chicken fries, smoked barbeque brisket fries, steak and cheddar fries, smoked pork shoulder fries and more.

If none of those combinations are striking a chord, there’s also a build-your-own option. To the french fry base, guests can add up to three proteins including smoked brisket, smoked pulled pork, chicken, shrimp, steak or Beyond meat, as well as melted cheese. To finish, add a dose of creaminess, spice or smoke with any of the available sauce options, which include cilantro lime drizzle, sriracha aioli, jalapeño ranch, barbeque sauce, sour cream, buffalo sauce or plain ranch.

While guests will have to wait until 2024 to visit the restaurant’s upcoming brick-and-mortar location, Fully Loaded is operating its mobile arm as usual.

Orders can be placed online or by phone at (414) 842-0101 for pickup and local delivery. The restaurant’s daily hours and location are updated on Instagram.