Freese’s Opens at Public Market

Venerable local candy shop will feature its signature fairy food, plus ice cream and roasted nuts at Third Ward hub.

Shoppers at Milwaukee Public Market were treated to a new vendor on Tuesday, as Freese’s Candy Shoppe held its grand opening at the food hall at 400 N. Water St.

The sweets purveyor replaced Kehr’s Candies in a central stall at the market, offering a similar lineup of chocolate, candies, ice cream and other desserts.

Led by spouses Wendy and Mike Matel, the West Allis-based business will carry on a nearly 100-year legacy at the newest location, which joins the company’s flagship store at 7312 W. Greenfield Ave.

Freese’s originated in 1928 under Otto Freese, who remained the operator when Wendy began working as an employee at the age of 16. After years under Freese’s tutelage, she and Mike took over in 1995. The couple, along with their children, have carried on the legacy of the nearly century-old business ever since. Today, the Matels — with help from their children Sam, Kailey and Madisyn — continue to use many of Freese’s original recipes from the 1920s.

The company is especially known for its sponge candy, a chocolate-dipped nougat treat also known as fairy food, which will be available at The Public Market along with a variety of handmade chocolates, candies and roasted nuts from Heavenly Roasted Nuts, which the Matels also own. The menu also includes specialty items made with Wisconsin-sourced products, such as floats featuring Sprecher Brewing Company root beer and Chocolate Shoppe ice cream.

The grand opening intentionally falls just before Easter, making Freese’s a timely destination for stocking up on signature chocolate bunnies and whipped eggs.

The festive mood will be further enhanced on Saturday, March 30, when the Easter Bunny pays a visit to the market. He’ll hopping around and posing for photos from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Freese’s is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Public Market will be closed on Sunday, March 31 in observance of Easter.

Kehr’s Candies, the previous vendor, remains open for online purchases.