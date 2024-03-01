New Boba and Dessert Shop Proposed for Brewery District

Bon Bon Shop plans to open a brick-and-mortar location in the former Boiler House Cafe space.

The newest location for Bon Bon Shop will bring boba to The Brewery District. The owners of the mobile cafe, which frequents area farmers markets and festivals, are planning to open a brick-and-mortar shop at 1259 N. 10th St.

Dominique and Sai Yang are behind the business, which, although known for its flavored hot or cold teas, also plans to serve coffee, sandwiches and sweet treats, according to a license application.

An online menu for Bon Bon Shop features both milk and fruit teas with an assortment of add-ins. Options include matcha brown sugar, cookies and cream, lavender milk, Thai tea, passion fruit and pomegranate, as well as more than 25 others. Toppings such as plain boba, strawberry popping boba and rainbow jelly are also available.

A sample menu for the upcoming cafe offers additional beverages including coffee and soda, as well as croque monsieur and croissant chicken sandwiches. Dessert offerings may include macarons and cheesecake.

The business’s signature candles, which resemble cups of boba tea, will also be for sale at the cafe.

Bon Bon Shop would replace Boiler House Cafe, which operated for eight months at the address before its March 2023 closure. The previous business, a coffee shop geared towards students and young professionals, completed a build-out of the 784-square-foot space prior to its opening. Over the course of several months, Boiler House owner Iran Amandah transformed the grey box space into a cozy, coworking-friendly cafe.

A floor plan for Bon Bon Shop features a variety of seating options including bar seating, tables and a handful of small sofas, catering to visitors looking to cozy up for the afternoon, gather for a business lunch or settle in for a day of work.

The upcoming business will join two existing coffee houses in the redeveloped Brewery District. Café Nō (temporarily closed for winter) is a block to the west and Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery is located a few blocks away at 915 W. Juneau Ave.

Once open, the proposed hours of operation for Bon Bon Shop are Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neither Dominique nor Sai responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

For more information and future updates, visit the business’s Facebook page.