Grocery Store Opens In The Brewery District

Go Grocer offers "top 40" grocery items, plus cleaning supplies, alcohol and more.

Residents of The Brewery District can now purchase milk, eggs, vegetables and other essentials just a few steps away from their front doors. Go Grocer, a small-format grocery store, opened a new location in the neighborhood on Wednesday.

The store, 926 W. Juneau Ave., carries the top 40 most popular grocery items — produce, dairy, grains — as well as household goods such as cleaning supplies and toiletries. The shelves are further stocked with chips, candy and granola bars, while coolers feature beverages and pre-made meals.

On its opening day, a steady stream of customers picked up a few pantry staples or an on-the-go lunch. Co-owner Edgar Rivera was on site to greet visitors and answer questions.

The new store is the second Milwaukee location for the Chicago-based brand, founded in 2008 by Paul and Greg Stellatos. Rivera and his brother, Johnny, also operate a Go Grocer at 415 E. Menomonee St., in the Historic Third Ward.

The placement of both stores was intentional, Johnny previously told Urban Milwaukee, noting that he aimed to select locations with a “need for grocery products.”

The Brewery District, situated between the Marquette University campus and Deer District, felt like the perfect fit, Johnny said. The neighborhood is also home to a number of offices and apartment buildings housing a population of mostly students and young professionals.

“There’s really nothing for those residents in that area,” he said. ‘The Brewery District definitely needs some help with the top 40 grocery items that people typically need but don’t want to get in their car for.”

Go Grocer, while not a full-sized grocery store, strives to carry “everything that you might need in a pinch,” Johnny said.

The owners are also open to suggestions, and will happily work with customers to stock select products. In fact, the Riveras pride themselves on their dedication to building relationships with community members on a deeper level than just business transactions.

“We’re catering to a true Milwaukeean who wants and needs certain brands,” he said. “We have the capacity to do that, being a smaller franchise and a smaller business.”

The new store occupies a 2,430-square-foot retail space at Vigor Apartments. It’s open daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

