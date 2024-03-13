Sushi Restaurant Opening Soon on Water Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Cheraty Par always knew she wanted to open a restaurant. All it took was a well-timed social media post to set her plans into motion.

A former industry veteran, Par stepped away from the culinary scene to raise her young children, but often dreamed of returning. “I was feeling so lost,” she said.

That is, until she stumbled across a Facebook post that urged her to reflect — and act — on her longtime goals. “I thought, ‘hm, what do I want in life?'” she said. “I want to have my own restaurant, I’ve wanted that since I was a teenager.”

After several months of non-stop work, Par is on the cusp of making that dream a reality. She plans to open Awi Sushi, a quick-service eatery, at 755 N. Water St. by the end of the month.

It will be the first Milwaukee location for the sushi restaurant, a Colorado-based chain that also operates in Colorado Springs and Madison.

The restaurant is known for its extensive menu, which features more than 70 different sushi rolls, along with appetizers, soups, salads, rice bowls and more. That variety is what most attracted Par to the restaurant, she said.

“When I saw the menu, I was stunned by all the choices,” Par said, noting that she was also impressed by the reasonable pricing.

With her mind made up, Par reached out to Awi Sushi founder Roland Biak Nun Awi, who shared his recipes with the soon-to-be restaurateur. Par’s husband and brother even traveled to Colorado to receive in-person training.

Par said the menu at her restaurant will be “exactly the same” as its existing locations, featuring a robust selection of sushi and other Japanese dishes. The location also plans to serve alcohol.

And though the cuisine at Awi Sushi may be unfamiliar to Milwaukee diners, many have likely sampled Par’s creations without realizing. The chef previously worked for Ace Sushi, preparing rolls for grab-and-go service at Fresh Thyme Farmers Market.

Par left her role at the grocery store in order to pursue the new venture, but urged customers to visit her at Awi Sushi in the future.

“We are coming back with fresh, yummy, high-quality sushi with more choices at a reasonable price,” she said. “We are looking forward to your support.”

The upcoming restaurant will emphasize quick options for takeout, though guests are welcome to linger and enjoy their food on-site. The space will contain seating for between 20 and 30 people. The model is geared towards students and office workers in the area who are seeking fast, affordable and convenient food options, Par said, noting that most freshly-made orders should take no more than 10 minutes to prepare.

The Milwaukee Common Council’s Licenses Committee recommended approval for Par’s liquor license on March 5. The full council will vote on the matter next week. If approved, Par said she’s aiming to open in the following days. An official opening date will be announced online.

Once open, the proposed hours of operation for Awi Sushi are Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. The restaurant would close on Sundays.

The downtown building, originally constructed in 1913, is owned by Dermond Associates, LLC. Prior tenants in the three-story building include the short-lived Angry Taco, a Dogg Haus restaurant and a Bruegger’s Bagels cafe. Awi Sushi is taking over a portion of the building’s first floor.