The 2025 edition of the free event series (RSVP required. Capacity is limited.) continues on Friday, July 11 at Amorphic Beer in Riverwest.

Come and enjoy a pint and chat with some of your favorite journalists and fellow Urban Milwaukee members.

Amorphic, located at 3700 N. Fratney St., opened in December 2021. A partnership of Ron Hockersmith, Alan Willhite and Joe Broeckert, the brewery focuses on “beer without shape” that is “engineered through scientific experimentation.”

Each attendee will receive one free beer.

The informal event begins at 5:30 p.m. in Amorphic's taproom. The tour starts at 6:00 p.m. A representative of the brewery will explain the story behind the beer, and what makes Amorphic special.

Join us at Amorphic, as we’d love to have a locally-made craft beer with you.

So, RSVP today. Capacity is limited.

