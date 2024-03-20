New Bar and Hookah Lounge Opening Near 76th and Florist

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new bar and hookah lounge is preparing to open this weekend on the Northwest Side.

Lush Social Lounge, 5938 N. 76th St., will host a grand opening brunch on March 23, inviting guests to partake in bottomless mimosas, discount hookahs and live music.

The event, set to begin at noon, will mark the culmination of several months of work from Givionte Mull, who will operate the business with co-owner Nicholas Bryant.

Mull’s vision for the business has shifted over time as he’s received feedback from neighbors and, in turn, adapted his plans to align with their wants and needs.

That includes a $60,000 investment for a kitchen build-out. Because he leases the space, Mull said he personally paid for the project.

“This investment was completely out of my pocket and it was completely up to me,” he said. “It’s nothing that I had to do, it was just something that I wanted to do … to show my loyalty to the community.”

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

During a March 5 license hearing for the business, Alderman Mark Chambers commended Mull for his willingness to adapt.

“I want to give him credit for listening to those suggestions,” Chambers said, noting that Mull also agreed to reduce his hours and take measures to reduce late-night noise. “It’s been a long time coming, to say the least.”

Chambers said he’s spoken “extensively” with Mull throughout the past year regarding his plans for the business. The alderman ultimately recommended approval for the license — but not without constraints.

“The expectations are to work with neighbors in the surrounding area and make sure that your area is cleaned every night,” he told Mull. “I’m putting a lot of trust in you, but I think you’ve earned that. I’m excited to see what you’re going to do.”

This weekend’s grand opening event, dubbed Baddies & Tequila Brunch, will feature free bottomless mimosas, a live DJ and $20 hookahs, according to a flyer posted on social media. A food menu has not been shared publicly.

There is no cover to attend, but guests are encouraged to RSVP by calling 414-322-0535.

Lush Social Lounge is located within the 76th Street Plaza strip mall. The building is also home to The Fatty Patty, which recently opened its second brick-and-mortar location at the address.

To start, Lush Social Lounge will be open Saturdays and Sundays from noon until 8 p.m., according to the business’s Instagram page. Those hours are expected to extend in the coming months.