New Burger Restaurant Opens Near 76th and Florist

The second brick-and-mortar location for The Fatty Patty is officially open for business. Abdallah Ismail, owner of the fast-growing burger concept, held a grand opening for the new restaurant, 5908 N. 76th St., on Dec. 9.

Located within 76th Street Plaza, the new restaurant brings The Fatty Patty’s signature, double-stacked Zabiha halal burgers, gyros, fries and more to Milwaukee’s Northwest Side — a welcome development for neighbors who previously had to travel for their fix.

On the menu, guests can expect a lineup of the restaurant’s specialty handmade burgers, complete with creative and heavy-handed toppings. That includes the Fix Mix Burger, topped with crunchy fried onions, avocado, turkey bacon, ranch, American cheese and a fried egg; a doubly-meaty gyro burger featuring a beef patty, gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, lettuce, onion and tomato; and the Fire Ring Burger, with Swiss cheese, Sriracha mayo, jalapenos, lettuce and a crispy onion ring.

Vegan bean burgers, chicken sandwiches and gyros are also available, as well as sides such as fries (loaded or regular), onion rings, jalapeno poppers, cheese curds and mozzarella sticks.

The newest Fatty Patty occupies a storefront within a strip mall located just south of W. Florist Avenue; it replaced Super Steak and Lemonade. Before that, the space was home to 76 Pizza and Wings and Mister Bar-B-Que.

Ismail took ownership of the existing Fatty Patty food truck during the pandemic. Since then, the business has expanded from its original mobile format to include two brick-and-mortar locations.

In March, Ismail launched the first brick-and-mortar location for The Fatty Patty in West Allis at 1119 S. 108th St. The southwest side location offers a similar menu, with several additions, including a vegetarian eggplant burger, chicken tenders and a spicy chicken sandwich and Ayran, a frothy drink consisting of yogurt, water and salt, is also served.

In addition to the brick-and-mortar restaurants, The Fatty Patty has a food truck that operates in downtown Milwaukee (near the corner of Water Street and Juneau Avenue) and in Wauwatosa (at 92nd and Burleigh streets). It also travels for catering gigs.

According to a business license, Ismail co-owns the latest location with Abed Al-Rahman Mustafa.

For a full list of locations and operating hours, or to place an online order, visit The Fatty Patty online.

