New Dessert Shop and Cafe For Marquette

Gordo's Bubble Waffle, now in Bay View, will open a second location on the MU campus.

The Marquette University dining scene took a major hit last spring when three on-campus restaurants closed in the span of one month. But the future looks sweet.

Gordo’s Bubble Waffles will expand with a second location at Marquette. The upcoming dessert shop and cafe is slated to open at 1633 W. Wells St., inside the former The Dogg Haus.

Cousins Mohammed Otallah, Omar Daher, Suhib Badwan and Bilal Hussein opened the first location for Gordo’s at 2301 S. Howell Ave. in July 2022. The business, selling bubble waffles, ice cream and shakes, was an immediate hit.

“Everybody’s been liking it, and everybody has been asking where the next location is going to be,” said Daher, who noted that the owners were very interested in serving college students.

“Being a previous college graduate, I understand the need for it,” he said. “A lot of students don’t want to go off of campus if they have a class in 30 minutes. We’re coming to shake things up a little at Marquette.”

Although Gordo’s is known for its bubble waffles (also known as egg waffles), the crisp-yet-fluffy Hong Kong street snack, the new location will also offer an expanded menu of coffee drinks including Biscoff and Ferrero Rocher lattes, as well as frappuccinos, cold brew and more.

“Anything you can think of that Starbucks has, we’re going to offer that,” Daher said. “We feel like students like the cafe atmosphere, but we want to put a twist to it.”

At its current location Gordo’s sells made-to-order bubble waffles — served warm with toppings or shaped into a cone and filled with ice cream. Mini pancakes, mixed with fruit, candies or sauces and served in a bowl, are also available, along with shakes and ice cream by the scoop.

Construction is underway at the new location, as the owners work to transform the former quick-service restaurant into a comfortable and inviting space. Previous occupant The Dogg Haus closed in 2020.

Daher said the look will be similar to the “very Instagrammable” Bay View location, featuring colorful murals and bright, neon signs. The Marquette restaurant will operate with an open kitchen, allowing customers to see how the bubble waffles are made.

A target opening date for the restaurant is mid-to-late February, said Daher, who noted the celebration is likely to include deals and promotions for students and other early customers.

After the official launch, Gordo’s plans to open daily at 11:30 or noon and continue until late into the night.

For updates and more information, follow Gordo’s Bubble Waffles on Facebook.

