3rd Street Market Hall Heading to American Family Field

Four vendors will open within the food hall's new annex. The stadium's restaurant and concessionaires will also debut new items for the 2024 season.

Modern-day ballpark snacks have evolved far beyond the “peanuts and Cracker Jack” of yesteryear, as an increasing number of restaurants seek to offer their menus to masses of hungry fans.

At the Milwaukee Brewers‘ home field, attendees can chow down on bacon mac and cheese, roast beef sandwiches and churro doughnuts, to name just a few.

Come Tuesday, when the Brewers play their home opener against the Minnesota Twins, that list will also include tacos, barbecue, arepas and sushi. Four vendors from 3rd Street Market Hall are slated to open at American Family Field, creating a satellite location for the downtown food hall.

The new 3rd Street Market Hall Annex, located on the right field loge level, will feature food from Kompali, Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ, Kawa and Anytime Arepa. Each concept plans to serve an abbreviated menu, with offerings tailored to the ballpark setting.

From Kompali, fans can expect tacos stuffed with chicken, steak, nopales and more, along with chips and guacamole. Smokin’ Jack’s will serve its smoked meats on sandwiches and in nacho form atop cheesy tortilla chips. Anytime Arepa plans to dish up its signature arepas, along with miniature empanadas and tostones, while Kawa plans to offer a lineup of Asian fusion cuisine including rice bowls, spring rolls, crab rangoon, and sushi rolls.

Along with a host of new offerings from the annex, fans can look forward to an expanded menu at J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard, which made its debut at the ballpark in 2023.

New additions for 2024 include barbecue ribs and a boozy bratwurst infused with Leinenkugel’s Summer Shandy. To drink, the restaurant and brewery plans to release its Brew City Lime Mexican lager and Bid Eddy Imperial IPA, an exclusive pilot brew. The latter will be available throughout the season, with 32-ounce crowlers available for purchase on non-game days.

A handful of new concessions will also be available throughout the ballpark this season. That includes the Dog of the North, topped with apple kraut, yellow mustard, secret stadium sauce, jalapeno mayonnaise, chopped bacon and Bavarian sprinkles; Dog Gone Fowl, topped with a chicken finger, American cheese, ranch dressing, secret stadium sauce, tater tots and chives; Tipsy Polish Sausage, topped with caramelized brandied onions, brown mustard, french fries, pickled peppers and Bavarian sprinkles; a chicken parm sandwich; chili cheese dog and chili cheese tots.

