Amilinda Adding Lunch Service

On Thursdays and Fridays offering Spanish and Portuguese staples in sandwich form.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Amilinda has long been a destination for evening eats, thanks to its shareable starters, comfort-forward main dishes and curated wine list — all inspired by the flavors of Spain and Portugal.

Later this month, the restaurant will also join the lunch lineup, debuting a more casual menu of sandwiches for the midday meal.

Amilinda is set to launch its lunch service on April 11, according to a news release. The change comes nine years after its opening at 315 E. Wisconsin Ave. Since then, the restaurant has only served dinner.

The offerings, while sandwiches, won’t skimp on the bold flavors that diners have come to associate with the James Beard-nominated restaurant.

The S.L.T., for example, riffs on the classic American BLT with a filling of Serrano ham, lettuce, cultured butter and a swipe of punchy tomato jam.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Another sandwich comes stuffed with a piri piri fried chicken breast, piri piri sauce, cabbage and carrot slaw; the double dose of chili provides spice and a hint of fruit, while the crunchy vegetables bring refreshing contrast.

The escalivada sandwich with grilled eggplant, peppers, onions and roasted fennel spread and the albondiga sandwich with beef meatballs, manchego cheese and romesco will also be available, along with a handful of appetizers.

In tandem with the new lunch menu, Amilinda is welcoming a new chef. The kitchen, currently run by owner Gregory León and sous chef Trevor Carper, will welcome a third member, Eugenia, in the coming weeks, León shared in a social media post.

Starting next week, lunch will be available to order online every Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Meals can be taken to-go or enjoyed on-site.

The quick-service option is ideal for those stopping by on their lunch hour or grabbing a bite to eat in a nearby park — especially with warmer weather on the horizon.