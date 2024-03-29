‘Bitter’ Cocktail Competition Coming to Harbor District

More than a dozen competitors from across the state will go head to head in the Botanical Battle Royale, scheduled for May 5

Fighters, grab your muddlers.

A battle is soon to take place at The Ivy House, inviting Wisconsin’s top bartenders to face off in a craft cocktail competition. Skills will be tested, blood (oranges) will be shed, and at the end, only one mixologist will be crowned a winner.

The Botanical Battle Royale, hosted by Two Birds Event Group in partnership with Bittercube and Heirloom Liqueurs, will take place on May 5 from noon until 5 p.m. The Ivy House is located at 906 S. Barclay St., in the Harbor District.

During the competition, participants will be tasked with creating original cocktails that incorporate Bittercube bitters and Heirloom Liqueurs, showcasing their creativity, quick-thinking and masterful understanding of flavors.

Representatives from Agency, Bavette La Boucherie, Birch, Good City Brewing, Lost Whale, Lowlands Group, Pfister Hotel, Screaming Tuna and Voyager will complete on behalf of Milwaukee. Madison participants include Amara, Lucille and Merchant. Cellar District, a Fond du Lac establishment, will also be in attendance.

Throughout the afternoon attendees will have the chance to taste the resulting cocktails and vote for their favorite. Special guests hosts and a panel of judges from across the country will also be on hand to lend their expertise.

“Prepare for an unparalleled sensory journey as Wisconsin’s premier bartenders unite to curate a bespoke seasonal menu, showcasing a rich tapestry of cocktail styles,” said Ira Koplowitz,” founder of Bittercube, in a statement.

The event will also feature live entertainment and a variety of food trucks offering bites to enjoy alongside the cocktail lineup.

Weather permitting, the event will take place both indoors and out, allowing attendees to mingle in the venue’s spacious interior or soak up the sun on its ivy-drenched patio.

Tickets for Botanical Battle Royale are available to purchase online. Early bird tickets are available for $30 through April 5. After that, prices will rise to $40. According to a news release, each ticket includes 12 to 15 cocktail samples.

Ivy House is the flagship venue for Two Birds, led by Ramsey Renno and Tyler Curran, which also operates Milwaukee Airwaves, a DJ and production company; Filament; and The Starling. The group also hosts events at The Society, located within the Milwaukee County Historical Society.