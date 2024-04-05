After Murder At Illegal Nightclub, Committee Rejects License For Proposed Bar

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

When seeking approval from the Milwaukee Common Council’s Licenses Committee, illegal gambling, late-night parties and gunplay typically won’t help one’s case.

Rickey Adams, owner of Power Lounge & Grill, learned that lesson firsthand on March 26, when the committee quashed his plans for the new tavern, formerly proposed to open at 4323 N. 60th St., in Capitol Heights.

“You have not proven, not one bit, without a shadow of a doubt, that you can properly handle an establishment in this area,” Alderman Mark Chambers, Jr. told Adams during the hearing. “I have zero confidence in you that you will do anything of positivity in this community.”

The alderman’s strong rebuke was echoed by several members of the community who testified against the tavern, some of whom recently lost a family member due to illegal activity at the unlicensed establishment.

The building, according to witnesses, had been the site of regular illegal gambling sessions throughout the past months, with players gathering for games of craps. The activities were reportedly livestreamed on Facebook.

On March 10, one such gathering resulted in the death of DeShawn Linton, who was shot and killed on-premises, according to a police report. In the aftermath of the shooting, officers said they found scales and remnants of suspected marijuana, as well as a firearm in the building.

Witnesses told officers that they were gambling with Linton inside the establishment prior to the incident. Jarrell Jones, also known as Babyj Trappnazz, was among those present that night.

Jones and Adams are both listed as agents for Power Lounge & Grille, LLC, which owns the N. 60th St. property. At the time, Jones was also 5% owner of the proposed business, though Adams said he terminated the partnership immediately after he learned of the incident.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Linton’s loved ones rallied against Power Lounge & Grill. Family members including his father, mother, sister and cousin spoke against the business during the hearing.

“I just want to come up here and say I hope this will not be justified,” said Isaiah Broomfield, Linton’s stepfather, who also raised questions over Adams’ claims that he cooperated with police.

“He had no choice. It’s like me when I got caught by my girlfriend cheating. I had no choice but to detail some of the truth — not all of it, but some of it,” he said. “If we let this go, then we’re showing what we’re doing to our community.”

Linton’s mother, Demetrice, also addressed the committee. “I do not want that bar open,” she said through sobs. “I lost my son’s life — I had to see my son being brought out in a body bag. It hurts so bad to see [Adams] sit up here and talk like that.”

Further testimony came from Linton’s sister, Denishia. “My brother could still be here today if no illegal actions was happening inside that bar,” she said, adding that she and her family don’t blame Adams, but that there’s a need for accountability.

“Me and my family are not mad at him, we’re not mad at the business, we’re not mad at none of that. We’re mad because you swept by brother’s death under the rug. I’m not going to sleep until my brother gets justice. He did not deserve that.”

Six additional witnesses testified against the tavern.

Throughout the hearing, Adams maintained that he was unaware of the unlicensed activities taking place at the establishment. He said Jones was overseeing renovations to the building, so he rarely stopped by. When he did, it was only during the day, he said.

“He was supposed to be there to help people who were working on the building,” he said of Jones. “All this other stuff that occurred was never supposed to happen.”

Adams expressed remorse over the incident several times during the hearing, and shared his sympathy with Linton’s family.

“My condolences to the family, firstmost. I apologize for what happened. I know it’s hard losing somebody in your family. Everything is on me right now, so I’m taking responsibility. I was trying to do something different and I just messed up. Hopefully one day I can change it.”

But for those in opposition, it was too little, too late.

“He had his chance,” Broomfield said. “Why give him another one? I don’t even know why we’re thinking about it.”

Chambers, along with the rest of the committee, felt the same.

“I’m personally led to believe that you are fully aware of everything that was going on in the building, including the night of the incident that happened,” Chambers said. “Quite frankly, this location is not fit to be any bar, lounge, grill or anything with any liquor whatsoever.”

Chambers moved to recommend denial for the license based on fitness of location, and urged Adams to “go back to the drawing board.”

“I think you have good intentions on what you’re trying to do, but right now this ain’t the spot.”

There were no objections. The final decision rests with the full Common Council, which is set to vote on the matter April 9.

Linton’s family members have launched a GoFundMe to raise funds for his burial.

Power Lounge and Grill was slated to open in the former Gene’s Supper Club space. The previous business was the site of recurring gunplay and had a tumultuous final year in business before shuttering in 2022.

To read more about Gene’s Supper Club, see Urban Milwaukee’s prior coverage.