Plus: Ramadan eats, Space Time's new cafe and the Brewery District gets a grocery store.

BaoBao Cuisine, a Vietnamese eatery slated to replace Chancery Pub and Restaurant, is approaching its opening date.

The long-awaited business has been in-progress for more than a year-and-a-half, as owners Tee and Tu Tran Nguyen have worked to update the building.

BaoBao, 4624 S. 27th St., plans to feature Vietnamese cuisine, offering pho with homemade broth, spring rolls, noodle dishes, sandwiches, seafood and more, along with beverages like boba tea, smoothies, beer and wine.

The Milwaukee Common Council approved the business’s license last fall.

Area Alderman Scott Spiker spoke in favor of BaoBao during a Sept. 6 Licenses Committee hearing, noting both his support of — and excitement for — the upcoming restaurant.

“I think people will be excited to have the restaurant open again with this new cuisine,” he said. “I’m looking forward to having them in the district.”

Chancery, the previous restaurant in the building, closed in 2015. Throughout the past year plus, Spiker said the couple have been working on getting the building “up to snuff” in preparation for opening.

Along the way, he added, the Nguyens experienced delays due to staffing shortages at their other restaurant, Pho Saigon, which is located in West Allis.

With signage in place and licenses secured, Tee told Urban Milwaukee that he’s hoping to open sometime this spring.

Once open, the restaurant’s proposed hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Sports-Focused Tavern Slated To Replace Gene’s Supper Club

A northside bar and restaurant could get new life under a proposal from Rickey Adams, who hopes to open a sports-focused lounge in the building. Adams, a first-time tavern owner, recently filed a license application for Power Lounge & Grill at 4323 N. 60th St., the former site of Gene’s Supper Club. He said the establishment will provide a comfortable environment for guests to hang out, socialize and watch sporting events while enjoying a full range of alcoholic beverages and pub fare. “I just wanted to be part of the nightlife,” Adams said. “To serve food and just entertain, pretty much.”

Highlands Café Is Easy to Love

Once in a while, if you are lucky, you discover a neighborhood café where the food is delicious and the vibe is cheerful, friendly, and welcoming. This happened when friends and I made a serendipitous discovery after we took a walk in Wauwatosa and came upon Highlands Café. One visit led to two and here is what we found. In this café at the corner of 60th and Vliet, they serve unfussy meals (breakfast and lunch) made with local ingredients and if you like classic dishes in a café setting, you will be delighted with this place. It has more than a dozen tables and a bar where customers both eat and drink. We were told a group of regulars sits at the bar every Friday and as were there on a Friday, we noted they were enjoying a rollicking good time.

Entrepreneurship Week Celebrates Women, Non-Binary Business Owners

Women’s Entrepreneurship Week (WEW) will return for its eighth year this spring, bringing hundreds of female and non-binary entrepreneurs together over a five-day span to share wisdom, stoke inspiration and celebrate success. This year’s event, set for May 6 through 10, triples the amount of programming from last year, offering a minimum of four sessions each day and a lineup of more than 65 speakers. Throughout the week, attendees can expect to participate in interactive workshops and listen to keynote speakers — all while networking with fellow entrepreneurs. The event’s presenting sponsor is Summit Credit Union. With a theme of “Building the Table,” WEW 2024 plans to emphasize new connections, innovation and community growth, said Stephanie Melnick who leads the event through her organization, She Stands Tall, LLC. Melnick is also an attorney and owner of Melnick & Melnick, S.C.

Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser Returns For 22nd Year

It’s time to break out the muffin tins. WMSE‘s Rockabilly Chili fundraiser is set to return for its 22nd installment on April 7. The event draws thousands of chili lovers each year, all eager to fill their bowls, cups, and, yes, muffin tins, with endless variations on the hearty stew. This year’s fundraiser, presented by Lakefront Brewery, will kick off at 11 a.m. within the Milwaukee School of Engineering‘s Kern Center, 1245 N. Broadway. “For two-plus decades, Rockabilly Chili has been more than just a fundraiser for WMSE. It warms our bellies and spirits, uniting chili enthusiasts and music lovers to celebrate community, creativity, and Milwaukee’s outstanding food scene,” said Tom Crawford, WMSE station manager, in a statement.

Vacant Building Would Become Gaming Center

Giving proof to the Jane Jacobs adage that “new ideas must use old buildings,” a 138-year-old building just northwest of Downtown could soon house a modern gaming hub. Husband-and-wife team Nathan and Jenean Shorter plan to purchase and renovate the city-owned, vacant building at 1606 W. Walnut St. The property would be redeveloped for PrimeTime Gaming, a gaming club and cafe. The city acquired the two-story building via property tax foreclosure in 2021. “The buyers plan to bring an innovative solution to the growing population of casual and competitive video gaming,” said Department of City Development (DCD) real estate specialist Dwayne Edwards in presenting the proposal to the Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee Thursday afternoon.

Convenience Store Coming to Northwestern Mutual Campus, Starbucks Moving

One of Milwaukee’s largest companies is bringing a convenience store to its downtown campus. Northwestern Mutual on Thursday morning announced its plans to open a retail store in the base of its 32-story tower offering meals, snacks and other essentials for both office workers and the general public. The 4,090-square-foot store is slated to open in late fall 2024 on the first floor of the company’s Commons building, with a public entrance at 805 E. Mason St. The Starbucks cafe within the building will be relocated to a more public-facing location. The addition is a result of popular demand by company employees, who have been without a convenient stop for food and beverage since the 2020 closure of Maurer’s Urban Market grocery store. The previous store opened in 2019 on the first floor of Northwestern Mutual‘s 7Seventy7 apartment tower at the intersection of N. Van Buren and E. Mason streets. The space is now home to fine-dining restaurant Lupi & Iris, as well as its sister cafe, Andiamo. The coffee shop features a small retail section offering grab-and-go meals, frozen pizzas and more.

Grocery Store Opens In The Brewery District

Residents of The Brewery District can now purchase milk, eggs, vegetables and other essentials just a few steps away from their front doors. Go Grocer, a small-format grocery store, opened a new location in the neighborhood on Wednesday. The store, 926 W. Juneau Ave., carries the top 40 most popular grocery items — produce, dairy, grains — as well as household goods such as cleaning supplies and toiletries. The shelves are further stocked with chips, candy and granola bars, while coolers feature beverages and pre-made meals. On its opening day, a steady stream of customers picked up a few pantry staples or an on-the-go lunch. Co-owner Edgar Rivera was on site to greet visitors and answer questions. The new store is the second Milwaukee location for the Chicago-based brand, founded in 2008 by Paul and Greg Stellatos. Rivera and his brother, Johnny, also operate a Go Grocer at 415 E. Menomonee St., in the Historic Third Ward.

Sushi Restaurant Opening Soon on Water Street

Cheraty Par always knew she wanted to open a restaurant. All it took was a well-timed social media post to set her plans into motion. A former industry veteran, Par stepped away from the culinary scene to raise her young children, but often dreamed of returning. “I was feeling so lost,” she said. That is, until she stumbled across a Facebook post that urged her to reflect — and act — on her longtime goals. “I thought, ‘hm, what do I want in life?'” she said. “I want to have my own restaurant, I’ve wanted that since I was a teenager.”

New Beer Fest Will Benefit County Parks

An upcoming beer festival invites Milwaukeeans to fill their cups while pouring into Milwaukee County Parks. Nearly two dozen area breweries are slated to participate in the inaugural Pours for Parks festival, which will take place on Sunday, April 7 at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave. The 2024 gathering will benefit Humboldt Park Friends, a volunteer nonprofit group that works to maintain, beautify and program the 73-acre green space in Bay View. The park regularly hosts live music and other community events. The fest will benefit a different park in Milwaukee County each year.

Movida Unveiling Major Expansion

Movida will take its dining experience to new heights this week with the debut of a new rooftop bar, dining room and patio. The additions are part of a major expansion to the 113-year-old building, 606 S. 6th St., which also included a new kitchen buildout and first-floor terrace. The project, which began in 2023, equips Movida with multi-level outdoor dining and more than 12,000 square feet of indoor dining and event space just in time for bookings by the upcoming Republican National Convention. “The addition promises a unique and elevated experience, perfectly complementing the bold flavors of Spain that Movida has become renowned for,” the restaurant wrote in a news release. Movida plans to host a rooftop happy hour and dinner in the new dining room on Friday, March 15, inviting guests to partake in Spanish tapas and sangria while getting a first look at the expanded restaurant space.

Space Time Coffee to Open Cafe at New Sip & Purr Location

Space Time Coffee has faced a number of hurdles since its founding in 2020, not the least of which was getting its start amid a global pandemic. Throughout each new challenge, however, the micro roastery has demonstrated a knack for landing on its feet. Much like the felines at Sip & Purr, the cat cafe where Space Time plans to launch its newest venture. The two businesses announced on Monday that they will join forces to bring cats and caffeine to the Lower East Side. Adam Sterr, founder of Space Time Coffee, will provide the sip to Katy McHugh‘s purr at the cat cafe, which is slated to reopen later this year at 833 E. Brady St. McHugh shared the news in a social media post, noting that she reached out to Sterr after learning that he planned to shutter Space Time Coffee “indefinitely” earlier this year.

Palestinian-Led Art Exhibition Raises $3,200 for Gaza

At Kamal Shkoukani‘s East Side eatery, The Gallery, creativity shines from both the menu and the walls. The business, which opened last summer, is equal parts restaurant and exhibition space, offering hot chicken, burgers, nachos and more with a side of local artwork. A current installment focuses on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, encompassing themes of resilience, pride, profound suffering and anger, all presented in a green, red, black and white color scheme. Dozens of works cover the walls, but almost none are for sale. At least, not anymore. A painting of a keffiyeh-clad woman waving an olive branch, works of flowing calligraphy, gritty depictions of fallen cities, a vibrant slice of seeded watermelon — a symbol of Palestinian resistance — and dozens more were all purchased on Jan. 20, the show’s opening day. In fact, most of the pieces, save for two paintings, were claimed during the first two hours of the exhibition, which raised a total of $3,200 for the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.

Ramadan-Friendly, Late-Night Food Truck Festival Returning

Mochi Doughnut Shop Moving to Milwaukee

MochiUnni is on the move, with big plans for the coming year. The mochi doughnut shop, run by Pa Vang and her two sisters-in-law, Rose Xiong and Mai Xiong, is soon relocating to The Neighborhood Kitchen, 8103 W. Tower Ave., on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side. The shared commercial kitchen will serve as a home base for the mobile business. While operating from the new location, Vang said MochiUnni will continue its pop-up operations as usual, though this summer’s schedule may be the busiest yet. “We are super excited,” said Vang, listing off a packed schedule of farmers markets, community events and other appearances planned for the coming months. She added that the business’s mobile format is an intentional choice, as it facilitates her goal of connecting with as many different customers — in as many different places — as possible. “We really enjoy traveling to different locations and doing pop-ups,” she said. “I think that’s where we are most passionate, not being stationed in just one location but being able to serve Oshkosh, Green Bay, Eau Claire and others. We are able to be all over the place and allow other people to really taste our doughnuts.”

Amilinda’s Gregory León Reflects on 30 Years of Professional Cooking

Most Milwaukeeans know Gregory León as the celebrated chef behind Amilinda, a Spanish and Portuguese restaurant that has earned plentiful accolades both locally and nationally in the nine years since its opening. Leon’s metaphorical trophy case includes three James Beard Award nominations, an annual spot on Eater’s list of essential Milwaukee restaurants and dozens of shoutouts from local dining critics, influencers and foodies. Throughout each step of his journey, León has made it a priority to connect and collaborate with fellow chefs and community members. His restaurant is, of course, a haven for delicious food and welcoming service, but it’s also evolved into more than that, serving as a nurturing space for up-and-coming chefs, a production kitchen for free meals during the pandemic and a host site for fundraisers supporting Vivent Health, Human Rights Campaign, ASPCA and others. But before he was lauded with prestigious awards and widespread recognition, León was a little boy in Venezuela, sneaking stacks of his mother’s cookbooks into his bedroom to pore over.

