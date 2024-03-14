Rockabilly Chili Fundraiser Returns For 22nd Year

Featuring more than 40 restaurants and caterers to raise funds for WMSE radio station.

It’s time to break out the muffin tins. WMSE‘s Rockabilly Chili fundraiser is set to return for its 22nd installment on April 7.

The event draws thousands of chili lovers each year, all eager to fill their bowls, cups, and, yes, muffin tins, with endless variations on the hearty stew.

“For two-plus decades, Rockabilly Chili has been more than just a fundraiser for WMSE. It warms our bellies and spirits, uniting chili enthusiasts and music lovers to celebrate community, creativity, and Milwaukee’s outstanding food scene,” said Tom Crawford, WMSE station manager, in a statement.

Crawford will serve as emcee for the event, which will feature performances by DJ Johnny Z from The Chicken Shack and DJ Dietrich from Cartunes. Kid-friendly entertainment will be available by way of coloring and puzzle stations, while A&M Provisions plans to unveil its blacklight-activated hot sauce, Formula 91.7, in hopes of wowing guests of all ages.

Meanwhile, attendees will work their way through more than 50 different varieties of chili prepared by local restaurants and caterers.

This year’s competition is particularly fierce, with seasoned contenders including Beans & Barley, Sweet Basil, Crafty Cow and Twisted Plants facing off against newcomers such as Buttermint, Ruta’s Fresh Indian Fare, The Wolf on Broadway, Oggie’s Kitchen & Bar, Foxtown Heritage Meats and Red Maple.

As of early March, 43 chili makers are entered in the competition; however, that number could still grow. Applications remain open online for anyone willing and able to produce 15 gallons of chili. Participants are able to submit meat-based chili, vegetarian chili or a batch of each version.

Tickets are now available to purchase individually for $15 or as a bundled package of eight for $100. Tickets will also be sold at the door for $20. Each ticket includes four chili samples, but guests can earn two additional sample tickets by providing a donation of two or more non-perishable food items to the Hunger Task Force

As always, attendees are invited to vote for the best meat, heat, veggie and unique chili, as well as the most attractive display.