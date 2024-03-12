Movida Unveiling Major Expansion

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Movida will take its dining experience to new heights this week with the debut of a new rooftop bar, dining room and patio.

The additions are part of a major expansion to the 113-year-old building, 606 S. 6th St., which also included a new kitchen buildout and first-floor terrace. The project, which began in 2023, equips Movida with multi-level outdoor dining and more than 12,000 square feet of indoor dining and event space just in time for bookings by the upcoming Republican National Convention.

“The addition promises a unique and elevated experience, perfectly complementing the bold flavors of Spain that Movida has become renowned for,” the restaurant wrote in a news release.

Movida plans to host a rooftop happy hour and dinner in the new dining room on Friday, March 15, inviting guests to partake in Spanish tapas and sangria while getting a first look at the expanded restaurant space.

The new space will come with new offerings. In addition to its signature sangria, Movida will serve a selection of craft cocktails that take inspiration from traditional Spanish flavors. It will also launch “Sangria Hour,” a new take on happy hour featuring $9 sangrias on the rooftop. The daily special joins Movida’s existing happy hour deal, which offers $1 tapas from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the bar.

The celebration is set to continue for an entire month following the grand opening, and will include special events such as the St. Patrick’s Green Brunch — a spin-off of the restaurant’s typical Pink Brunch. The restaurant also plans to host a Rooftop Sangria Lab, Friday After Work Happy Hour and Easter brunch.

Additional details regarding upcoming events will be shared on Movida’s website.

The expansion comes as Movida is seeking to host additional private events, including corporate gatherings, weddings and large group reservations, the restaurant noted in a news release.

It also coincides with the lead-up to the RNC, which will take place July 15 through 18 in Milwaukee. Owner Stand Eat Drink Hospitality Group is promoting convention-specific leasing options on the Movida website.

In its entirety, the restaurant and venue includes seating for 500 guests, two kitchens, two bars, three public dining rooms, one private dining room and a rooftop patio. The venue is also ADA compliant with elevator and restroom access.

The rooftop bar and patio will operate with extended hours, opening Monday through Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Brunch will be available on the rooftop starting at 10 a.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Photos

Renderings