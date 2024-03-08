Mochi Doughnut Shop Moving to Milwaukee

MochiUnni, formerly FlourBox Sisters, is relocating to The Neighborhood Kitchen, but you will soon be able to find its doughnuts all over the city.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

MochiUnni is on the move, with big plans for the coming year. The mochi doughnut shop, run by Pa Vang and her two sisters-in-law, Rose Xiong and Mai Xiong, is soon relocating to The Neighborhood Kitchen, 8103 W. Tower Ave., on Milwaukee’s Northwest Side. The shared commercial kitchen will serve as a home base for the mobile business.

While operating from the new location, Vang said MochiUnni will continue its pop-up operations as usual, though this summer’s schedule may be the busiest yet.

“We are super excited,” said Vang, listing off a packed schedule of farmers markets, community events and other appearances planned for the coming months. She added that the business’s mobile format is an intentional choice, as it facilitates her goal of connecting with as many different customers — in as many different places — as possible.

“We really enjoy traveling to different locations and doing pop-ups,” she said. “I think that’s where we are most passionate, not being stationed in just one location but being able to serve Oshkosh, Green Bay, Eau Claire and others. We are able to be all over the place and allow other people to really taste our doughnuts.”

MochiUnni offers a rotating selection of flavors including strawberry, matcha, chocolate and cinnamon. Specialty doughnuts including s’mores, strawberry shortcake and salted caramel flavors are especially popular, said Vang, who noted that those are always the first to sell out.

MochiUnni is expected to be up and running in the new space by the end of next week. The business joins nearly 50 other vendors operating at the shared-used commercial kitchen, many of whom own food trucks or catering businesses.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Vang said she’s aiming for a seamless transition, and plans to attend the Menomonee Falls Village Market on March 16. She’s also looking ahead to future appearances at the West Allis Farmers Market, Greenfield Farmers Market and the Milwaukee Night Market, among others.

In addition to running pop-ups, MochiUnni will expand into catering and wholesaling. The business plans to collaborate with several area cafes, Vang said, including the upcoming S’Blendid Boba Tea in Bay View.

The move is just the latest shake-up for the MochiUnni, which originally opened in 2022 as FlourBox Sisters. The concept came about after Vang returned from a trip to Las Vegas, where she sampled — and fell in love with — mochi doughnuts.

“When I came back home, I wanted to replicate it just so I could eat it,” Vang said with a laugh. “Not to sell it or turn it into a business.”

After countless trials, taste tests and tweaks, Vang settled on a recipe that she felt nailed the unique texture of the doughnut, which has roots in Japan, Hawaii and Brazil.

But word of Vang’s new talent quickly spread among friends and family members, who began purchasing her doughnuts. Eventually, Vang joined forces with her sister, Ker, to establish an official business. The first baking location was a suburban building near Ker’s home. The concept took off immediately.

“It bloomed like crazy,” said Vang, noting that FlourBox was one of the first mochi doughnut bakeries in the Milwaukee area. Throughout the following year, the sisters sold their doughnuts at traditional events such as the Hmong New Year celebration and other local festivals.

Ker has since opted to take a step back from the business due to her health, causing Vang to recruit Rose and Mai as additional partners.

The change is reflected in the business’s new name, which was announced in January. The decision to include Mochi in the title represents a shift away from Vang’s initial vision for the concept, which would have offered a variety of Asian desserts. The focus is now solely on mochi, Vang said.

For updates and news about future appearances, see MochiUnni’s Facebook page.

Photos