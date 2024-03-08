Ramadan-Friendly, Late-Night Food Truck Festival Returning

Suhoor Food Truck Fest will take place March 29 from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at 8th and Layton.

More than a dozen Milwaukee area food trucks will operate into the early hours of the morning to accommodate Muslim diners this upcoming Ramadan.

Suhoor Food Truck Festival returns on Friday, March 29, offering halal meals, entertainment and community during the holy month. The event, which is open to all, will take place from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at the Islamic Society of Milwaukee community center, 815 W. Layton Ave.

This year’s vendors include Cocina Filipina, Chik’N Dip, The Fatty Patty, Hot Box Pizza, Jandy’s Base Camp Waffles, Megawich, Melt n Dip, Modern Maki, Qamaria Yemeni Coffee, Romero’s Taco Truck, Style Pop Cafe, Sweetly Baked, Tots on the Street and Wilma’s Smokehouse.

Pita Palace will also be on-site preparing kunafa, a traditional Middle Eastern dessert made with kataifi (thin strands of pastry) soaked in syrup and layered with various toppings. Chefs at the event will be preparing the dish live, allowing guests to observe the process and — even better — enjoy a taste fresh from the pan.

In addition to meals, snacks and desserts, attendees can expect henna stands, face painting, family-friendly games, trivia and a soccer fundraiser for Gaza.

The first Suhoor Food Truck Festival, organized by Eat Halal Milwaukee and the Islamic Society of Milwaukee, took place in 2023. The event attracted more than 1,000 people, including attendees from Madison and Chicago.

During the lead up to last year’s event, organizer Bushra Zaibak said she was hoping to secure a coffee vendor for the festival, but didn’t have success. This year’s lineup nearly doubles that of last year and features two coffee vendors.

Suhoor is one of two main meals eaten during Ramadan, which takes place March 10 through April 9 this year. Suhoor is served before dawn, marking the final meal before a full day of fasting. A second meal, Iftar, is served just after sunset to break the day-long fast.

Suhoor Saturdays

The food truck festival is just one of several events combining food and community for Ramadan. During the month, a handful of restaurants plan to host late-night meals under the umbrella of Suhoor Saturdays.

The first Suhoor Saturday, set for March 16, will be held at Pita Palace, 789 W. Layton Ave., and Shawarma House in Brookfield. Dave’s Hot Chicken in Wauwatosa will host the event on March 23, followed by Chubby’s Cheesesteaks, 1801 E. North Ave., and Cuppa Tosa on April 6.

Suhoor Saturdays will run from 11 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.

For more information on Suhoor Food Truck Festival, Suhoor Saturdays and other upcoming events, visit Eat Halal Milwaukee online.