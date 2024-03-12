New Beer Fest Will Benefit County Parks

21 metro-area breweries will participate in Pours for Parks, this year raising funds for Humboldt Park.

An upcoming beer festival invites Milwaukeeans to fill their cups while pouring into Milwaukee County Parks.

Nearly two dozen area breweries are slated to participate in the inaugural Pours for Parks festival, which will take place on Sunday, April 7 at Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave.

The 2024 gathering will benefit Humboldt Park Friends, a volunteer nonprofit group that works to maintain, beautify and program the 73-acre green space in Bay View, which regularly hosts live music and other community events.

The fest will benefit a different park in Milwaukee County each year.

Attendees of the upcoming festival will enjoy samples from 21 Milwaukee area breweries including 1840 Brewing Company, Bavarian Bierhaus, Big Head Brewing Co., Central Waters Brewing Co., Company Brewing, Dead Bird Brewing, Explorium Brewpub, Indeed Brewing Company, Lakefront Brewery, MobCraft Beer, New Barons Brewing Cooperative, Ope! Brewing Co., Pilot Project Brewing, Radix Fermentation, Rookery Brewing Co., Sahale Ale Works, Sprecher Brewing Co., The Fermentorium, Torzala Brewing Co., Wizard Works Brewing and Young Blood Beer Co.

Two local restaurants, Cafe Corazon and K&L’s BBQ, will be on-site serving Mexican eats and barbecue.

The fest will feature two general admission sessions and one VIP session, with the latter offering early access and exclusive VIP samples. All attendees will receive a custom taster glass featuring the Pour For Parks 2024 logo.

The VIP session will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The first general admission session will run from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m., with the second scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets, $60 for general admission and $75 for VIP, are available to purchase online.

Proceeds from the festival will support the efforts of Humboldt Park Friends. The group is focused on engaging community members through park programming, while also working to preserve park history, improve safety and amenities, offer educational opportunities and foster park stewardship through volunteering.

Humboldt Park, 3000 S. Howell Ave., is home to an outdoor music stage, park pavilion, war memorial and seasonal beer garden, as well as trails, picnic areas and a lagoon.