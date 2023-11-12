Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Ryan Bandy has stepped up as chief business officer for Indeed Brewing Company, the brewery announced Tuesday.

Bandy, who previously served as the director of experience, has spent more than a decade of his career with Indeed, starting off in packaging and working his way through the ranks, picking up skills in cellaring, bartending, sales and more through the years.

He will fill a major leadership role at the brewery as co-founder and former CEO Tom Whisenand steps away from the brewery’s day-to-day operations in order to pursue a career as an airline pilot.

In a lengthy statement, Bandy shared his enthusiasm for the new role and touted the diversity of skills, professions and people involved in brewery operations.

He also reflected on Indeed’s growth since its founding more than 10 years ago. “The craft beer industry has evolved enormously since we started in 2012 — we were the 16th brewery in the state when we opened, and now there are well over 200, and I think that’s awesome,” Bandy said in a statement.

Kelly Moritz, chief operating officer for the brewery, said that Bandy’s passion and expertise will be felt throughout the entire company.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

“I’d be hard-pressed to find someone who cares as deeply about all things Indeed than Ryan — its people, its products, the experiences it creates and shares, its staying power,” she said.

“After nine years of working side by side in so many different ways, I’m excited to embark on this new chapter together.”

ZimKnives Opens In Uptown Neighborhood

Nate Zimmerman, the creative force behind custom cutlery business ZimKnives, achieved a major milestone earlier this month, opening his first storefront at 4404 W. North Ave., in the Uptown neighborhood.

The public-facing business, opened Nov. 6, enables customers to drop in for sharpening, knife sales, advice, classes and more. In addition to kitchen knives, Zimmerman’s sharpening services encompass tools, garden equipment and sawblades.

He’s also well-versed in swords, hunting knives and even throwing stars.

A full list of services is available to view online.

Zimmerman previously operated out of a workshop at 150 E. Albert Pl., at the northern edge of Riverwest.

The storefront is open for walk-ins Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A grand opening event will be announced at a later date.

For more information about Zimmerman and his business, read our earlier coverage.

Ben & Jerry’s Coming to Third Ward

Ben & Jerry’s ice cream is readily available at grocery stores throughout the area, but Milwaukeeans will soon be able to order scoops of Cherry Garcia, The Tonight Dough and other famous flavors directly. A franchisee for the Vermont-based company is planning to open the first Milwaukee-area “scoop shop” at 203 N. Broadway, in the Historic Third Ward. It would also be the first in Wisconsin. The future Milwaukee ice cream shop will occupy approximately 1,000 square feet at ground level of the five-story InterLace Lofts building, located in the heart of the neighborhood. Margaret Martin owns the building, as well as the property immediately to the north, which houses MOD GEN.

Read the full article

Bacchus To Host Fall Harvest Dinner

The everyday menu at Bacchus will give way to a symphony of seasonal flavors for just one night next week, when the restaurant, 925 E. Wells St., welcomes a limited number of guests into its glassed-in conservatory for a five-course fall harvest dinner. The ticketed event will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Attendees will be seated at a communal table surrounded by autumnal decor and ambience, the Bartolotta restaurant said in a news release. The setting will also allow for a view of the outdoor foliage and, by dessert, the night sky. The five-course dinner, prepared by Chef de Cuisine Brent Davis, will be individually-plated with the exception of the main course, which will be served family-style.

Read the full article

Landlord Seeks New Operator For Tavolino Space

Looking to open a restaurant in the heart of the East Side? Michael Vitucci has just the spot. Vitucci, who owns the multi-tenant building at 2315 N. Murray Ave., is seeking an operator to take over the former Tavolino space following the Italian restaurant’s abrupt closure in October. Tavolino, opened in 2020, occupied a central space within a two-story, 13,568-square-foot building that is also home to Kawa and Izzy Hops, both of which opened in 2017. In June, all three restaurants closed temporarily after a fire started at Kawa. Izzy Hops and Tavolino reopened in August, and though the latter proved to be short-lived, future operators can look forward to a refreshed interior — the Italian restaurant got a new coat of paint and completed minor repairs during its 12-week closure.

Read the full article

Barrel Burrito Company Opens in East Town

A new, surf-themed burrito restaurant is now open in East Town. Barrel Burrito Company, the latest concept from industry veteran Mike Eitel, made its official debut on Nov. 7. The quick-service eatery, 782 N. Jefferson St., offers 11 grilled burrito varieties including steak, Korean chicken and a vegan option stuffed with Impossible meat and plant-based chorizo. There’s also The Spicoli, a munchies-friendly option named for the teenage surfer in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. It’s stuffed with house barbeque ribs, andouille sausage, macaroni and cheese, garlic roasted potatoes and jalapenos. Breakfast, birria and cheeseburger burritos also make an appearance on the menu, along with carnitas, fish, chicken and a vegetarian option stuffed with rice, vegetables and cheese.

Read the full article

New Downtown Steakhouse Opening Soon

Downtown Milwaukee will have a new steakhouse by the end of the year. Carbon Steak is preparing to welcome its first guests on Friday, Dec. 8 and Saturday, Dec. 9. The upcoming restaurant will lean into luxury, with plans for lavish interior decor and a menu to match, featuring the highest quality USDA prime cuts, seafood towers and more. Select menu items will be finished tableside by Corporate Chef Thomas Quinn, who will lead the kitchen in partnership with Executive Sous Chef Juan Carlos Guerra. The restaurant is owned by the newly-formed Volante Group.

Read the full article

Highly-Lauded Ardent Expands, Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Ask any Milwaukee foodie about Ardent and they’ll likely tell you it’s one of the city’s finest restaurants — that its prix fixe menu and accomplished team have earned a host of prestigious accolades and raised the bar for the city’s overall dining scene. Ask Justin Carlisle, head chef and owner of the intimate East Side eatery, and he’ll tell you those are just the perks. “We have always stayed true to what we believed hospitality was, no matter the financial situations or anything else,” he said. “It was just the thought process of how we wanted to be, and we’re extremely grateful that what we wanted to be ended up grabbing attention from our peers.” Carlisle, whose restaurant, 1751 N. Farwell Ave., has received seven James Beard nominations (and five finalist slots), was named a top North American restaurant for three consecutive years and made the 2018 list of the top 100+ North American Restaurants, is sometimes taken aback at his own success.

Read the full article

New Pasta Restaurant For Crossroads Collective

During a recent trip to Italy, Jonute Svien fully immersed himself in the country’s traditional cuisine, sampling a plethora of authentic dishes. In particular, a plate of hand-rolled pasta and scratch-made sauce from a small, family-owned shop stood out among the rest. At that moment, Svien resolved to one day open his own pasta restaurant. That day is coming up rather quickly, as the chef and restaurateur prepares to open, Noodle Me, on Nov. 16 at Crossroads Collective. The new concept will be the first pasta-focused business at Crossroads since Egg & Flour departed in May. “One of my favorite things about pasta is that its comfort knows no bounds,” Svien said. “Whatever your age or background, a great bowl of pasta brings a smile to your face.”

Read the full article

Knife Sharpening Company Adds Drop Box at Outpost

There’s rarely a dull moment for small businesses as entrepreneurs work to tackle new challenges and seize opportunities for growth. That’s especially true for Cody Berg, founder of The Sharpening Company, who spends his days bouncing between restaurants to deliver freshly-sharpened knives, completing projects for home cooks and — during the warmer months — toting his sharpening equipment to local farmers markets and businesses. That’s not to mention the day-to-day responsibilities of operating a small — but growing — company. “Knife sharpening is, when it comes down to it, a very small part of the whole business,” Berg said. “Whether it’s going on sales calls or doing graphics or coordinating product deliveries.” But there’s no doubt that out of all Berg’s responsibilities, sharpening is his favorite. “A lot of people work jobs where you don’t actually see the benefit of what you’re doing for days or weeks or even months to come,” he said. “But I really enjoy working with my hands and seeing that transformation.”

Read the full article

81st and Brown Deer Will Soon Run On Dunkin’

Read the full article

Smoke Shack Opens Thanksgiving Pre-Orders

Each year, Smoke Shack completes hundreds of Thanksgiving orders for turkey, cornbread, casseroles, pies and other holiday staples. Whether Milwaukeeans are tapping the Third Ward barbeque restaurant for a few supplemental sides or calling in the whole meal, Smoke Shack’s Thanksgiving menu is an annual hit, said Chris Adams, chief operating officer at Benson’s Restaurant Group. “We know our loyal customers look forward to holiday pre-orders each year as a way to celebrate the season with loved ones, with delicious food but without the stress of cooking,” Adams said in a statement. “There’s something for everyone whether you’re just looking for a few sides to complement your main course or if you’d prefer to let us take care of your whole meal.” Smoke Shack, 332 N. Milwaukee St., began accepting pre-orders on Nov. 4 for the upcoming holiday. Ordering will remain open through Nov. 18, with pickups taking place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Read the full article

Lopez Bakery, A Southside Staple, To Close After 50 Years

A 50-year tradition of handmade tamales, pan dulce and warm, welcoming service will soon come to an end, as Lopez Bakery & Restaurant prepares to close — shortly after celebrating its half-century anniversary. The Lopez family announced this week that it will permanently close the bakery and restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., but only after the building is sold. Until then, it’s business as usual for the southside establishment, which has been a neighborhood staple since its 1973 opening. “This has not been an easy decision and one we have struggled with for some time,” owners Jorge and Cindy Lopez wrote in a social media post. “After careful consideration of our financial situation and navigating challenging economic times, we felt this was best for not only our business but our family.” Like many small businesses, Lopez Bakery struggled to survive through the pandemic. But even as COVID-19 protocols began to ease, there was no reprieve for Jorge and Cindy, who weathered a series of hardships including a basement flood, equipment failure, power outages, deaths in the family and personal health issues.

Read the full article

Lakefront Announces Details For Popular Black Friday Beers

Shoppers across the country are accustomed to around-the-block lines on Black Friday — the door-busting, post-turkey holiday known for its mega discounts. In Milwaukee, we do things differently, with queues leading not to Best Buy or Target, but to the local breweries. One in particular, Lakefront Brewery, has distinguished itself as a yearly destination for beer aficionados, offering limited quantities of its highly sought after barrel-aged brews. This year marks the 12th Black Friday event for the brewery, 1872 N. Commerce St., which will open its doors at 8 a.m. on Nov. 24. Four Black Friday brews, billed as “colorful, dynamic, and rare,” will be available for purchase. That includes a 2023 Black Friday Imperial Stout, 2023 Black Friday Triple Black IPA, 2023 Black Friday Double Barrel-Aged Christmas Cookie Barleywine and 2023 Black Friday 5-Year-Old.

Read the full article

Marquette Students, Stone Creek Launch Collaborative Coffee Blends

Marquette University‘s student-led Blue & Gold Brewing will launch three, limited-edition coffee blends in partnership with Stone Creek Coffee ahead of the holiday season. The dark, medium and light roast coffees — Jesuit Joe, Santa’s Revenge and Brew the Difference — will be available for purchase as a boxed set starting later this month. At least one of the blends will brew up nostalgia for Marquette alumni, who may remember sipping on Jesuit Joe during early-morning classes or late-night study sessions. The blend, originally created by Stone Creek for the university, was served throughout campus starting in 2012. With notes of dark chocolate, nuts and citrus, Jesuit Joe has been reimagined and fine-tuned for its relaunch.

Read the full article