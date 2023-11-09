Barrel Burrito Company Opens in East Town

New fast-casual eatery sells a variety of burritos, plus quesadillas, walking tacos and churros.

A new, surf-themed burrito restaurant is now open in East Town. Barrel Burrito Company, the latest concept from industry veteran Mike Eitel, made its official debut on Nov. 7.

The quick-service eatery, 782 N. Jefferson St., offers 11 grilled burrito varieties including steak, Korean chicken and a vegan option stuffed with Impossible meat and plant-based chorizo.

There’s also The Spicoli, a munchies-friendly option named for the teenage surfer in Fast Times at Ridgemont High. It’s stuffed with house barbeque ribs, andouille sausage, macaroni and cheese, garlic roasted potatoes and jalapenos.

Breakfast, birria and cheeseburger burritos also make an appearance on the menu, along with carnitas, fish, chicken and a vegetarian option stuffed with rice, vegetables and cheese.

And though the fillings aren’t customizable, the presentation is. Burritos are available as-is, doused in Barrel Wet Sauce, sliced into “burrito bites” or served sans-tortilla as a rice bowl.

Non-burrito offerings include quesadillas, Doritos walking tacos and churros with housemade Mexican chocolate sauce.

Barrel Burrito Company is the latest business to join Eitel’s portfolio of establishments, which operate under the Caravan Hospitality brand. Eitel also owns Sportclub, Nomad World Pub, Nomad Coffee Bar and Nomad Board Sports, a watersports rental shop in Lake Country.

Eitel is also planning a second concept, Eitel’s, which will eventually occupy the space next door to Barrel Burrito Company.

Eitel’s is slated to open in the former Taco Bar MKE, which closed amid the pandemic. The upcoming business will serve a variety of alcoholic beverages and casual eats including chicken wings, chili, sliders and mac and cheese with customizable toppings, according to a license application.

The two concepts will occupy a combined 4,754 square feet within a larger building, which also houses a handful of restaurants, commercial kitchen space and several office tenants. The building is topped off by a seven-story parking structure.

Burrito Barrel Company is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Updated hours and days of operation will be available via the restaurant’s Facebook page.