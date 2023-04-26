Egg & Flour Exits The East Side, Focuses on Bay View

The pasta bar will close its Crossroads Collective stall May 4.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Egg & Flour, the comfort-forward pasta concept dreamed up by Adam Pawlak, will leave its post at Crossroads Collective in early May. Its Bay View location will continue to operate.

After four years of serving handmade pasta at the East Side food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., Pawlak said he wants to make space for up-and-coming businesses.

“After much consideration, it is time for another great dreamer, entrepreneur, chef, and inspired owner to come into this space and create their own story,” the chef wrote in a social media post.

The pasta bar will remain open through May 4.

Pawlak opened Egg & Flour — his first concept as a restaurateur — in 2019. At the time, he was fresh off of filming season 19 of Hell’s Kitchen.

Though he was eliminated after the midway point of the season, his participation in the reality show put Pawlak on the map as a Milwaukee chef.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

What started as a micro-restaurant at the food hall has grown into a flourishing brand, encompassing a second location in Bay View, as well as a now-closed Wauwatosa restaurant and E&F Pizzeria, a spin-off of the original concept. The latter, which previously occupied the stall adjacent to Egg & Flour at the food hall, closed in January.

Going forward, Pawlak said he plans to focus his attention on growing the Bay View restaurant, 2273 S. Howell Ave., where he will continue to serve handmade pasta and inventive weekly specials, including this week’s “Kitchen Sink” pasta, which features rigatoni, tomato sauce, meatballs, Italian sausage, burrata cheese, parmesan, herbs and a finishing drizzle of olive oil.

The restaurant also offers sandwiches, salads and scoops of locally-made Scratch Ice Cream.

Pawlak said he also hopes to dedicate more time to hosting events and private dinners, charity work and spending time with friends and family.

“Crossroads Collective has always been a great anchor for the East Side and supported everything I have done,” Pawlak wrote. “The food hall has given me the opportunity to start and build a brand that I am so incredibly proud of and so thankful for the opportunity over the last four years. I have met so many amazing people, and our pasta movement will always leave its mark in the food hall.”

Egg & Flour will continue serving at the food hall from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily through May 4.

The Bay View location is open Wednesday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.