Marquette Students, Stone Creek Launch Collaborative Coffee Blends

The second venture for student-led Blue & Gold Brewing includes three coffee blends, which will be available soon for purchase.

Marquette University‘s student-led Blue & Gold Brewing will launch three, limited-edition coffee blends in partnership with Stone Creek Coffee ahead of the holiday season.

The dark, medium and light roast coffees — Jesuit Joe, Santa’s Revenge and Brew the Difference — will be available for purchase as a boxed set starting later this month.

At least one of the blends will brew up nostalgia for Marquette alumni, who may remember sipping on Jesuit Joe during early-morning classes or late-night study sessions. The blend, originally created by Stone Creek for the university, was served throughout campus starting in 2012.

With notes of dark chocolate, nuts and citrus, Jesuit Joe has been reimagined and fine-tuned for its relaunch.

“Our team was excited to work with an established leader in the coffee space and revive the ‘Jesuit Joe’ brand,” said Elise Raschke, a member of the Blue & Gold coffee brewing team, in a statement.

Fans of Stone Creek may also be familiar with Santa’s Revenge; the coffee makes a yearly appearance as the cafe’s seasonal Christmas blend. For the partnership, the coffee will be packaged with Blue & Gold branding, but customers can expect the same balanced flavor they’ve come to love.

Light roast Brew the Difference is unique to the Blue & Gold Brewing program, featuring notes of cashew, mandarin orange and cocoa powder. The blend, in line with Marquette’s service-focused M.O., supports a progressive farm-to-cup industry, according to a news release.

Each coffee blend carries its own theme assigned by the Marquette team.

“We chose these three offerings through the themes of ‘Brew Tradition,’ ‘Brew Mission’ and ‘Brew Cheer.’” Raschke said. “Bringing these products to market has been a great experience, and we look forward to sharing these coffees with the Marquette community and beyond.”

The coffee launch is the second venture for Blue & Gold Brewing. The first-of-its-kind program was formed in 2022, recruiting a four-person team of undergraduate students to flex their entrepreneurial skills as part of an undergraduate applied learning program in Marquette’s College of Business Administration.

Back in February, the inaugural cohort collaborated with Gathering Place Brewing Company, Good City Brewing and Broken Bat Brewing to release ’77 Golden Ale. The beer sold out at Fiserv Forum on release day, with 2,000 cans purchased.

During the most recent partnership with Stone Creek, students were tasked with coffee blend selection, branding and marketing. They will also be responsible for sales and distribution of the product.

Quantity will be limited, with just 600 boxes for sale. After the official launch, sales will continue until Dec. 6, or until supplies run out.

Sign up for the Blue & Gold mailing list to receive an alert when the coffee is available for purchase.

Revenue from product sales will be split among the student-run venture and industry partners, with proceeds benefiting Marquette’s student-run ventures program. Students are also paid for their roles in the program.

Looking ahead, a new Blue & Gold beer will be announced during the spring semester, ahead of National Marquette Day on Feb. 10, 2024.

Photos