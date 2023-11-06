But the southside bakery and restaurant will remain open until the building is sold.

A 50-year tradition of handmade tamales, pan dulce and warm, welcoming service will soon come to an end, as Lopez Bakery & Restaurant prepares to close — shortly after celebrating its half-century anniversary.

The Lopez family announced this week that it will permanently close the bakery and restaurant, 1100 W. Historic Mitchell St., but only after the building is sold. Until then, it’s business as usual for the southside establishment, which has been a neighborhood staple since its 1973 opening.

“This has not been an easy decision and one we have struggled with for some time,” owners Jorge and Cindy Lopez wrote in a social media post. “After careful consideration of our financial situation and navigating challenging economic times, we felt this was best for not only our business but our family.”

Like many small businesses, Lopez Bakery struggled to survive through the pandemic. But even as COVID-19 protocols began to ease, there was no reprieve for Jorge and Cindy, who weathered a series of hardships including a basement flood, equipment failure, power outages, deaths in the family and personal health issues.

“In the beginning, it just, it really did hurt,” Cindy Lopez told Urban Milwaukee in February. “I was in tears, crying, because I couldn’t take it.”

But the couple rallied — with help from the community — and continued strong through the business’s 50th anniversary, which they celebrated Nov. 2.

Throughout the past weeks, the Lopez family has continued to tap into the surrounding community by offering space on their Dia de los Muertos altar for neighbors to display photos of loved ones. The couple has also been collecting handwritten letters from patrons — old and new — for a 50-year memory wall inside the bakery.

Owners and customers alike have found purpose and community at the bakery, which many view as more than just a business. “I just can’t believe how much the bakery affected so many people’s lives,” Cindy said. “I have no words for that.”

The impact is evident on social media, where the post announcing the impending closure has been flooded with more than 80 comments of support and gratitude.

“I still remember and am grateful for your generosity providing food for the staff at St Francis hospital during the Covid era,” wrote Gail Kerr. “Your business also fed our heart and soul. I am deeply saddened by your struggles and thank you for all your hard work over the years.”

Dozens of other comments urged the Lopezes to “take care” and thanked them for their hard work. Others chimed in to share memories of the bakery, including one commenter who recalled weekly stops for pineapple turnovers with her dad on the way to school.

The bakery has been a central focus for Jorge and Cindy for most of their lives. Jorge, a fourth-generation baker, spent his childhood behind the counter and in the kitchen. His earliest memories, he said, are of the bakery.

When Cindy married Jorge 27 years ago, she was brought into the fold, as well.

The couple later took over the business from Jorge’s parents and worked tirelessly to grow and improve — all while fostering relationships with neighbors and serving as a welcoming environment to all.

Throughout the warmer months, the bakery was a vendor at several Milwaukee area farmers markets, also making appearances at festivals and other events.

Lopez Bakery & Restaurant occupies a 7,200-square-foot building at the corner of W. Historic Mitchell and 11th streets. The Lopez family has owned the building since 1998. The property is assessed for $269,100.

Lopez Bakery will remain open until the building is sold. The business’s hours are Wednesday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the history of Lopez Bakery & Restaurant, see our earlier coverage.