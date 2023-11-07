New Pasta Restaurant For Crossroads Collective

Vendor Jonute Svien will open a second concept, Noodle Me, on Nov. 16 at the food hall.

During a recent trip to Italy, Jonute Svien fully immersed himself in the country’s traditional cuisine, sampling a plethora of authentic dishes. In particular, a plate of hand-rolled pasta and scratch-made sauce from a small, family-owned shop stood out among the rest.

At that moment, Svien resolved to one day open his own pasta restaurant. That day is coming up rather quickly, as the chef and restaurateur prepares to open, Noodle Me, on Nov. 16 at Crossroads Collective.

The new concept will be the first pasta-focused business at Crossroads since Egg & Flour departed in May.

“One of my favorite things about pasta is that its comfort knows no bounds,” Svien said. “Whatever your age or background, a great bowl of pasta brings a smile to your face.”

Svien, who also operates Nute’s Cafe at the food hall, 2238 N. Farwell Ave., will serve a straightforward menu with an emphasis on “expert technique” and “freshly-sourced ingredients,” Crossroads Collective said in a news release.

That includes pasta dishes such as Sunday gravy with slow-simmered bolognese sauce, penne with tomato-cream vodka sauce, mushroom marsala over fettuccine and creamy basil pesto with spaghetti.

Svien, who gathers inspiration from his multi-layered heritage, also plans to incorporate a slate of international flavors into the offerings at Noodle Me — a continuation of his approach at Nute’s Cafe.

The cafe, which opened in April, serves healthy meals with a global twist with menu items including a spicy chipotle pork sandwich, yellow coconut curry bowl, salads, smoothies and soups.

Svien taps Springdale Farms in Plymouth for much of his produce.

Like Nute’s Cafe, Noodle Me will serve lunch and dinner. The restaurant will also offer catering services.

“We are thrilled to see Jonute thriving at Crossroads Collective,” said Emily Chirillo, hospitality director for New Land Enterprises, which owns and operates the food hall. “We feel so fortunate that he joined our community of talented vendors, and we can’t wait to have fresh delicious pasta in the food hall again.”

Svien, who is both an industry veteran and a military veteran, will cater to his companions in the latter category by offering a 25% discount for veterans and service members during Noodle Me’s grand opening on Nov. 16.

Noodle Me is slated to open between The Pharmacy Bar and The Corner Pop Up in the stall that formerly housed The Counter.

Vendors currently operating at Crossroads include Nute’s Cafe, Kawa, Scratch Ice Cream, Ready to Roll and The Pharmacy. Additional concepts including Mex Avenue, Temple Goddess and Adonis Burger Co. are expected to open in the coming months.

“This has been a transitional year for the food hall, and we’re excited to have so many new concepts choosing Crossroads and opening their doors within this community,” Chirillo said.