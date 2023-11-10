Landlord Seeks New Operator For Tavolino Space

East Side restaurant is open to "strong, experienced" operator after last tenant had unusual closure.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Looking to open a restaurant in the heart of the East Side? Michael Vitucci has just the spot.

Vitucci, who owns the multi-tenant building at 2315 N. Murray Ave., is seeking an operator to take over the former Tavolino space following the Italian restaurant’s abrupt closure in October.

Tavolino, opened in 2020, occupied a central space within a two-story, 13,568-square-foot building that is also home to Kawa and Izzy Hops, both of which opened in 2017.

In June, all three restaurants closed temporarily after a fire started at Kawa. Izzy Hops and Tavolino reopened in August, and though the latter proved to be short-lived, future operators can look forward to a refreshed interior — the Italian restaurant got a new coat of paint and completed minor repairs during its 12-week closure.

Kawa remains closed for repairs, but is aiming to reopen in early 2024. In the meantime, the Japanese restaurant is operating out of the nearby Crossroads Collective food hall.

Before Tavolino, the space was briefly occupied by Divino Wine & Dine, which replaced the long-standing Palermo Villa, a neighborhood institution that opened in 1969 and remained for 43 years.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

Vitucci acquired the building, which also includes second-floor apartments, for $818,595 in 2012 according to city assessment records.

Earlier this week, Vitucci put out a call to potential operators, noting he’s looking for someone strong and experienced to fill the role. He also suggested that Tavolino staff members “would love to come back and support a truly hardworking honest operator with a proven track record.”

If that feels like a subtle jab at the previous operator, it probably is. Tavolino owner Peter Dietrich caused a stir earlier this fall when a number of employees and vendors told news outlets that Dietrich owed them weeks worth of back pay.

In the wake of Tavolino’s closure, rumors flew and social media threads became battlegrounds, while employees turned to GoFundMe to recoup some of their losses. The fundraiser, now closed, raised a total of $3,925. A former employee told WISN 12 News on Nov. 8 that they still have not received their paychecks.

Those interested in taking over the restaurant space should email Vitucci at mike@bellaprop.com