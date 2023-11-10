Bacchus To Host Fall Harvest Dinner

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The everyday menu at Bacchus will give way to a symphony of seasonal flavors for just one night next week, when the restaurant, 925 E. Wells St., welcomes a limited number of guests into its glassed-in conservatory for a five-course fall harvest dinner.

The ticketed event will take place at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Attendees will be seated at a communal table surrounded by autumnal decor and ambience, the Bartolotta restaurant said in a news release. The setting will also allow for a view of the outdoor foliage and, by dessert, the night sky.

The five-course dinner, prepared by Chef de Cuisine Brent Davis, will be individually-plated with the exception of the main course, which will be served family-style.

After a welcome reception, which includes the first wine pairing, the meal will open with a warm crepe folded around Upland Farms Rush Creek Reserve — a rich and custardy soft cheese. The dish will also feature pickled pear, spiced pepitas and petite greens.

A seafood course will include seared sea scallops accompanied by truffled heirloom squash puree and puffed grains.

Get a daily rundown of the Milwaukee stories

The deeply decadent main course centers on pheasant roulade, which will be served with foie gras mousseline, roasted apples and thyme butter sauce.

Grilled venison loin will follow, served alongside crispy kale, huckleberries and red wine juniper sauce.

For dessert, guests can expect sweet potato custard with a smoked brown sugar marshmallow topping and other accompaniments.

The meal will also feature six pairings from Division Winemaking Co. handpicked by certified sommelier Chris Wolf.

“We hope you will join us to gather around the table, share good wine, and savor dishes celebrating the season,” the restaurant said in a statement.

Tickets are $175 each, plus service charge and tax, and can be purchased online.

Bacchus is located on the ground level of the 15-story Cudahy Tower that faces N. Prospect Avenue. The contemporary fine dining restaurant is operated by The Bartolotta Restaurants.

The group, which recently celebrated its 30th anniversary, also oversees Ristorante Bartolotta, Lake Park Bistro, Harbor House, Downtown Kitchen, Joey Gerard’s – A Bartolotta Supper Club, Mr. B’s – A Bartolotta Steakhouse in Brookfield and Mequon, a catering company and an on-campus dining experience at Kohl’s corporate campus.