Maharaja Owner Plans Downtown Steakhouse

Carbon Steak is expected to open next door to Lucid Lounge this fall.

The founder of Maharaja, a long-running Indian restaurant, is poised to expand his portfolio in the second half of 2023. Balbir Singh on Monday unveiled plans for a new, modern steakhouse, Carbon Steak.

The upcoming restaurant, expected to open this fall, will be the first concept to launch under Singh’s newly-formed, family-owned hospitality company, Volante Group.

“Our family has been in this industry for decades, and we still love seeing guests, old and new, enjoying a simple night out of choosing to celebrate milestone events with us,” said Prince Singh of Volante Group. “It’s truly our honor to help make those special moments life-long memories.”

In contrast to Maharaja’s laid-back atmosphere, Carbon Steak aims to provide an elegant experience that melds a traditional steakhouse feel with modern elements. That means high-quality ingredients, aesthetic decor and exceptional service, according to a news release from the company.

The concept’s finer details have been coming into focus throughout the past several years, said Prince Singh.

“It was finally the right time and place to bring our vision to fruition,” he said. “We have put our heart and soul into this industry, and we will carry over that same passion to Carbon.”

Carbon Steak will be located at 725 N. Milwaukee St., a space that formerly operated as The Garden. The event venue, operated by SURG Restaurant Group, permanently closed as a result of the pandemic.

Bell Super LLC, a company affiliated with Balbir Singh, purchased the downtown building — also home to Lucid Lounge — in October 2020. The 139-year-old structure, known as the Conroy Building, houses a variety of commercial tenants on its upper floors.

Throughout the past several months, construction crews were often observed at the site of the future restaurant, removing decor left behind by the former event venue. The job included dismantling The Garden’s sweeping overhead sculpture, made from hundreds of wooden two-by-fours nailed together and lit with LED bulbs.

Design company Kahler Slater has been hired to execute the interior redesign.

With more than 40 years of restaurant experience — 25 of those as owner of Maharaja — Balbir Singh is still hungry for more. The industry veteran said he envisions further expansion into the hospitality sector in the coming years.

Carbon Steak will join a lineup of existing steakhouses in the Downtown area, including Carnevor, Mason Street Grill, Milwaukee ChopHouse and Ward’s House of Prime. Jessica Orr of Electric Lime is also planning to open a steakhouse in the near future at 811 N. Jefferson St.

The owners of Carbon Steak will share additional details on the restaurant in the coming weeks. In the meantime, those interested in career opportunities with the new restaurant can apply online.