Smoke Shack Opens Thanksgiving Pre-Orders

Third Ward barbeque restaurant offers traditional meats, sides and desserts for a stress-free holiday. Orders open through Nov. 18.

Each year, Smoke Shack completes hundreds of Thanksgiving orders for turkey, cornbread, casseroles, pies and other holiday staples.

Whether Milwaukeeans are tapping the Third Ward barbeque restaurant for a few supplemental sides or calling in the whole meal, Smoke Shack’s Thanksgiving menu is an annual hit, said Chris Adams, chief operating officer at Benson’s Restaurant Group.

“We know our loyal customers look forward to holiday pre-orders each year as a way to celebrate the season with loved ones, with delicious food but without the stress of cooking,” Adams said in a statement. “There’s something for everyone whether you’re just looking for a few sides to complement your main course or if you’d prefer to let us take care of your whole meal.”

Smoke Shack, 332 N. Milwaukee St., began accepting pre-orders on Nov. 4 for the upcoming holiday. Ordering will remain open through Nov. 18, with pickups taking place from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and Wednesday, Nov. 22.

This year’s menu features smoked turkey breast, smoked boneless whole ham, baby back ribs, meats by the pound (black angus brisket, pulled pork, barbeque jackfruit and more), cornbread, green bean casserole, four cheese mac and cheese, whole pecan pies and whole apple pies.

Customers can also opt for the smoked turkey dinner package, which comes with smoked turkey breast, two pounds of pulled Amish chicken, two pints of gravy, 1/2 pan each of cornbread, green bean casserole and mac and cheese, pecan pie and apple pie.

The dinner package feeds between 10 and 12 individuals and costs $225.

All items will be cold at the time of pickup, but will come with reheating instructions.

The full menu and ordering form is available to view online.

Christmas Pre-Orders

Smoke Shack also offers Christmas meals, with pre-orders set to begin Dec. 4. Orders will remain open through Dec. 18, with pickup available Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23 during regular business hours.

Menu items will include smoked boneless whole ham, whole smoked Amish chicken, garlic roasted vegetables, au gratin potatoes, house-made biscuits, house-made sugar cookies and more.

In addition to Smoke Shack’s holiday offerings, Benson’s Group restaurants including AJ Bombers and Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria offer everyday catering for holiday parties, events and more.

The group is also running a holiday special for customers. From Black Friday (Nov. 24) through Dec. 31, customers who purchase a $50 gift card from any of Benson’s restaurants will receive an additional $10 certificate for their own use.

Benson’s Group restaurants include The Bridgewater Modern Grill, The Edison, Onesto, Blue Bat Kitchen & Tequilaria, Smoke Shack and AJ Bombers. The group is also the franchisor of Zaffiro’s pizza brand.

Photos