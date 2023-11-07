81st and Brown Deer Will Soon Run On Dunkin’

The upcoming restaurant would be the chain's eighth Milwaukee location.

A new location for Dunkin’ is on its way to opening on the Northwest Side. The coffee and doughnut purveyor plans to open its eighth Milwaukee shop at 8111 W. Brown Deer Rd., according to a series of permits recently filed with the City of Milwaukee.

Vishal Vaghani, building owner and agent for the upcoming business, is working to complete commercial alterations, install signage and finalize plans for other aesthetic and functional upgrades to the 3,871-square-foot building, which was built in 2004 and previously housed a UScellular store.

The completed business will offer both drive-thru and counter service, as well as outdoor patio seating and 13 on-site parking spaces, according to a site plan.

Vaghani is the licensee for two existing Dunkin’ locations in Milwaukee: one at 7926 W. Capitol Dr. and another at 7272 N. 76th St. He is also in the process of opening another Dunkin’ at 242 E. Capitol Dr., Urban Milwaukee previously reported.

The business will need to secure a food dealers license prior to opening.

Dunkin’, which officially shortened its name from Dunkin Donuts in 2019, sells breakfast items including egg sandwiches and wraps, hash browns, stuffed bagel bites and muffins, as well as a wide variety of doughnuts and doughnut holes, better known as munchkins.

The chain has also become known for its coffee drinks, including hot and iced coffee and espresso, and teas. Dunkin’s signature frozen drinks include the Coolatta, frozen chocolate and frozen matcha latte.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ has more than 11,300 locations worldwide. Starting in 1990, a prior corporate parent owned both ice cream purveyor Baskin Robbins and Dunkin’. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. was acquired by Inspire Brands in 2020. The new parent company also owns Arby’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s and Sonic.

A handful of combination Dunkin’/Baskin Robbins have recently opened in the greater Milwaukee area, including stores at 622 W. Wisconsin Ave. and in Muskego, Sussex, West Bend, Menomonee Falls and Cudahy.

The additions, relatively new to Wisconsin, follow a broader trend of combination stores opening across the U.S. But, the W. Brown Deer Road Dunkin’ will not be a combination store.