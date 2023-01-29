Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 29th, 2023 07:00 am

Plats and Parcels: Taylor’s Plans Two-Story Restaurant Overlooking Cathedral Square

1. Plats and Parcels: Taylor’s Plans Two-Story Restaurant Overlooking Cathedral Square

New restaurant will replace Flannery. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.

Jan 21st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty of Horne: A New Battle Over Mary Nohl Home

2. Plenty of Horne: A New Battle Over Mary Nohl Home

Proposal to create cultural overlay district bitterly opposed by some Fox Point residents.

Jan 23rd, 2023 by Michael Horne

Interstate 794 Named Freeway Without A Future

4. Interstate 794 Named Freeway Without A Future

Congress for the New Urbanism report will include downtown Milwaukee highway.

Jan 25th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Gold Diggers Strip Club Receives 20-Day Suspension

5. Gold Diggers Strip Club Receives 20-Day Suspension

It’s the club’s third suspension since 2019.

Jan 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: The Radical Views of Kelly and Dorow

6. Murphy’s Law: The Radical Views of Kelly and Dorow

Both candidates for state Supreme Court got legal training from mediocre Bible-oriented school.

Jan 24th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Brookfield Alderman’s Blast at Affordable Housing Ignites Controversy

7. Brookfield Alderman’s Blast at Affordable Housing Ignites Controversy

A call for censure after he says such people could make city ‘become West Allis.’

Jan 25th, 2023 by Isiah Holmes

Milwaukee Scores Four James Beard Semifinalist Nominations

8. Milwaukee Scores Four James Beard Semifinalist Nominations

Several Milwaukee chefs becoming regulars on the annual awards list.

Jan 25th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Three Vendors Exiting North Avenue Market As Part of “Reset”

9. Three Vendors Exiting North Avenue Market As Part of “Reset”

Two departing vendors, S’Blendid and Fresh Farm Bowls, confirm they’re looking for new spaces.

Jan 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Asks Judge To Seize Northridge Mall From Chinese Owners

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Asks Judge To Seize Northridge Mall From Chinese Owners

City of Milwaukee says it has identified funding sources to demolish mall.

Jan 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

12 Judges Endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge

1. 12 Judges Endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge

Twelve current and former Milwaukee area judges endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge.

Jan 20th, 2023 by Molly Gena

CBS 58’s Amanda Porterfield Named to the 2023 Class of ‘40 Under 40’ Winners

2. CBS 58’s Amanda Porterfield Named to the 2023 Class of ‘40 Under 40’ Winners

 

Jan 20th, 2023 by CBS 58

Brewers Mourn the Passing of Sal Bando

3. Brewers Mourn the Passing of Sal Bando

Former Milwaukee Third Baseman and General Manager Dies at 78

Jan 21st, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

4. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Marquette University Names 707 Hub leader Kelsey Otero to Senior Director of Community Engagement

5. Marquette University Names 707 Hub leader Kelsey Otero to Senior Director of Community Engagement

In this new role, Otero will serve as the chief community engagement officer, leading and cultivating collaborative, bi-directional relationships with local, state, regional, national, and global communities to advance the mission and vision of Marquette.

Jan 20th, 2023 by Marquette University

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

6. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Multi-Year Invasive Species Case Concludes With Convictions

7. Multi-Year Invasive Species Case Concludes With Convictions

 

Jan 20th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Creating Safer, More Accessible Streets With NACTO

8. Creating Safer, More Accessible Streets With NACTO

Statement from Alderman Jonathan Brostoff.

Jan 20th, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff

Marquette alumni, parents and friends give more than $5 million in honor of Mike and Amy Lovell

9. Marquette alumni, parents and friends give more than $5 million in honor of Mike and Amy Lovell

University continues to fundraise for transformational Wellness + Recreation facility

Jan 19th, 2023 by Marquette University

Penfield Children’s Center Appoints Polina Makievsky as President & CEO

10. Penfield Children’s Center Appoints Polina Makievsky as President & CEO

 

Jan 19th, 2023 by Penfield Children’s Center

