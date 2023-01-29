The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Plats and Parcels: Taylor’s Plans Two-Story Restaurant Overlooking Cathedral Square
New restaurant will replace Flannery. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news.
Jan 21st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Plenty of Horne: A New Battle Over Mary Nohl Home
Proposal to create cultural overlay district bitterly opposed by some Fox Point residents.
Jan 23rd, 2023 by Michael Horne
Jan 22nd, 2023 by Urban Milwaukee
4. Interstate 794 Named Freeway Without A Future
Congress for the New Urbanism report will include downtown Milwaukee highway.
Jan 25th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Gold Diggers Strip Club Receives 20-Day Suspension
It’s the club’s third suspension since 2019.
Jan 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
6. Murphy’s Law: The Radical Views of Kelly and Dorow
Both candidates for state Supreme Court got legal training from mediocre Bible-oriented school.
Jan 24th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
7. Brookfield Alderman’s Blast at Affordable Housing Ignites Controversy
A call for censure after he says such people could make city ‘become West Allis.’
Jan 25th, 2023 by Isiah Holmes
8. Milwaukee Scores Four James Beard Semifinalist Nominations
Several Milwaukee chefs becoming regulars on the annual awards list.
Jan 25th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Three Vendors Exiting North Avenue Market As Part of “Reset”
Two departing vendors, S’Blendid and Fresh Farm Bowls, confirm they’re looking for new spaces.
Jan 27th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Asks Judge To Seize Northridge Mall From Chinese Owners
City of Milwaukee says it has identified funding sources to demolish mall.
Jan 24th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. 12 Judges Endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge
Twelve current and former Milwaukee area judges endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge.
Jan 20th, 2023 by Molly Gena
2. CBS 58’s Amanda Porterfield Named to the 2023 Class of ‘40 Under 40’ Winners
Jan 20th, 2023 by CBS 58
3. Brewers Mourn the Passing of Sal Bando
Former Milwaukee Third Baseman and General Manager Dies at 78
Jan 21st, 2023 by Milwaukee Brewers
5. Marquette University Names 707 Hub leader Kelsey Otero to Senior Director of Community Engagement
In this new role, Otero will serve as the chief community engagement officer, leading and cultivating collaborative, bi-directional relationships with local, state, regional, national, and global communities to advance the mission and vision of Marquette.
Jan 20th, 2023 by Marquette University
6. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
8. Creating Safer, More Accessible Streets With NACTO
Statement from Alderman Jonathan Brostoff.
Jan 20th, 2023 by Ald. Jonathan Brostoff
9. Marquette alumni, parents and friends give more than $5 million in honor of Mike and Amy Lovell
University continues to fundraise for transformational Wellness + Recreation facility
Jan 19th, 2023 by Marquette University
