The Week’s Greatest Hits

1. Gold Diggers Strip Club Receives 20-Day Suspension
It’s the club’s third suspension since 2019.
Jan 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
2. Wahlburgers Closes Third Ward Restaurant
Six other Wisconsin locations continue to operate, with at least one more on the way.
Jan 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
3. The Spice House Closing King Drive Storefront
Historic downtown building is available for lease starting April 1.
Jan 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Point Burger Bar Closes Northwest Side Location, Building For Sale
Owner pulled the plug on restaurant last summer due to staff shortages.
Jan 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
5. Burlington Store Will Replace Piggy Wiggly On Capitol Dr.
No more shopping the pig, but there will be coats and a Frank Lloyd Wright connection.
Jan 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mass Timber Building Planned for Haymarket
7-story office building just north of Downtown to be anchored by Sid Grinker Restoration.
Jan 16th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Brazilian Cafe Opening on Brady Street
Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe opens Tuesday, offering coffee, acai smoothies and snacks.
Jan 16th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Rice N Roll Owner Building Bay View Complex
Unusual design for mystery restaurant. Now under construction.
Jan 19th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Murphy’s Law: Ascension Rakes In Charitable Dollars
Raising millions in donations through dozens of separate foundations while cutting care for the poor.
Jan 17th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
10. Murphy’s Law: GOP Leader Thrilled to Suppress City Vote
Republican ads targeted Black and Hispanic voters to discourage voting. Did they work?
Jan 10th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Three Finalists Named for the Pfister Hotel’s 14th Artist-in-residence
The public can meet the artists and view their work at Gallery Night MKE on January 20
Jan 13th, 2023 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts
2. Katie Silva Uses Her Lived Experience to Share Food and Peace with Others
Her volunteer experience leads to a brighter future.
Sep 24th, 2018 by Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee
3. Museum Days Returns to Milwaukee
Visit the Greater Milwaukee area’s world-class cultural institutions at discounted prices Jan. 19-29
Jan 17th, 2023 by Milwaukee Public Museum
5. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO coming to Cathedral Square Park in January
World-renowned art duo bringing 24 light-emitting sculptures to Milwaukee for an immersive experience
Dec 13th, 2022 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21
6. The Sugar Maple To Host “Wes Fest”: A Wes Anderson Themed Pop-Up & Art Show
Jan 13th, 2023 by Sugar Maple
7. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
8. Marquette alumni, parents and friends give more than $5 million in honor of Mike and Amy Lovell
University continues to fundraise for transformational Wellness + Recreation facility
Jan 19th, 2023 by Marquette University
10. 12 Judges Endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge
Twelve current and former Milwaukee area judges endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge.
Jan 20th, 2023 by Molly Gena
