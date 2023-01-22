Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 22nd, 2023 07:00 am

Gold Diggers Strip Club Receives 20-Day Suspension

1. Gold Diggers Strip Club Receives 20-Day Suspension

It’s the club’s third suspension since 2019.

Jan 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Wahlburgers Closes Third Ward Restaurant

2. Wahlburgers Closes Third Ward Restaurant

Six other Wisconsin locations continue to operate, with at least one more on the way.

Jan 19th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

The Spice House Closing King Drive Storefront

3. The Spice House Closing King Drive Storefront

Historic downtown building is available for lease starting April 1.

Jan 20th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Point Burger Bar Closes Northwest Side Location, Building For Sale

4. Point Burger Bar Closes Northwest Side Location, Building For Sale

Owner pulled the plug on restaurant last summer due to staff shortages.

Jan 18th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Burlington Store Will Replace Piggy Wiggly On Capitol Dr.

5. Burlington Store Will Replace Piggy Wiggly On Capitol Dr.

No more shopping the pig, but there will be coats and a Frank Lloyd Wright connection.

Jan 18th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Mass Timber Building Planned for Haymarket

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Mass Timber Building Planned for Haymarket

7-story office building just north of Downtown to be anchored by Sid Grinker Restoration.

Jan 16th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Brazilian Cafe Opening on Brady Street

7. Brazilian Cafe Opening on Brady Street

Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe opens Tuesday, offering coffee, acai smoothies and snacks.

Jan 16th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Eyes on Milwaukee: Rice N Roll Owner Building Bay View Complex

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Rice N Roll Owner Building Bay View Complex

Unusual design for mystery restaurant. Now under construction.

Jan 19th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Ascension Rakes In Charitable Dollars

9. Murphy’s Law: Ascension Rakes In Charitable Dollars

Raising millions in donations through dozens of separate foundations while cutting care for the poor.

Jan 17th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Murphy’s Law: GOP Leader Thrilled to Suppress City Vote

10. Murphy’s Law: GOP Leader Thrilled to Suppress City Vote

Republican ads targeted Black and Hispanic voters to discourage voting. Did they work?

Jan 10th, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Three Finalists Named for the Pfister Hotel’s 14th Artist-in-residence

1. Three Finalists Named for the Pfister Hotel’s 14th Artist-in-residence

The public can meet the artists and view their work at Gallery Night MKE on January 20

Jan 13th, 2023 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

Katie Silva Uses Her Lived Experience to Share Food and Peace with Others

2. Katie Silva Uses Her Lived Experience to Share Food and Peace with Others

Her volunteer experience leads to a brighter future.

Sep 24th, 2018 by Nonprofit Center of Milwaukee

Museum Days Returns to Milwaukee

3. Museum Days Returns to Milwaukee

Visit the Greater Milwaukee area’s world-class cultural institutions at discounted prices Jan. 19-29

Jan 17th, 2023 by Milwaukee Public Museum

Kohler Co. Appoints Laura Kohler as Company’s First Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer

4. Kohler Co. Appoints Laura Kohler as Company’s First Chief Sustainability and DEI Officer

 

Jan 19th, 2023 by Kohler Co.

“Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO coming to Cathedral Square Park in January

5. “Lightfield” by HYBYCOZO coming to Cathedral Square Park in January

World-renowned art duo bringing 24 light-emitting sculptures to Milwaukee for an immersive experience

Dec 13th, 2022 by Milwaukee Downtown, BID 21

The Sugar Maple To Host “Wes Fest”: A Wes Anderson Themed Pop-Up & Art Show

6. The Sugar Maple To Host “Wes Fest”: A Wes Anderson Themed Pop-Up & Art Show

 

Jan 13th, 2023 by Sugar Maple

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

7. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Marquette alumni, parents and friends give more than $5 million in honor of Mike and Amy Lovell

8. Marquette alumni, parents and friends give more than $5 million in honor of Mike and Amy Lovell

University continues to fundraise for transformational Wellness + Recreation facility

Jan 19th, 2023 by Marquette University

Experienced Restaurateur John Wise Joins Marcus Hotels & Resorts as Vice President of Food and Beverage

9. Experienced Restaurateur John Wise Joins Marcus Hotels & Resorts as Vice President of Food and Beverage

 

Jan 17th, 2023 by Marcus Hotels & Resorts

12 Judges Endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge

10. 12 Judges Endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge

Twelve current and former Milwaukee area judges endorse Molly Gena for Municipal Judge.

Jan 20th, 2023 by Molly Gena

