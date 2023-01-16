Brazilian Cafe Opening on Brady Street

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A new cafe serving coffee, acai smoothies and Brazilian brigadieros is set to open this week on Brady Street.

Located inside the former Brewed Cafe, 1208 E. Brady St., Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe is a project of Marcia Joy, an accomplished pastry chef, chocolatier and the force behind the online business, Sweet Joy Brigadeiro.

A native of Brazil, Joy spent her 20s in Germany, where she developed a love of chocolate making while helping out in a friend’s shop. Upon moving to Milwaukee, she continued to build on her experience, working at Amaranth Bakery and Cafe and Tabal Chocolate

All the while, she was refining her brigadiero recipe, sowing the seeds for her future business.

In 2016, Joy took the $10 in her pocket, purchased ingredients and sold her first batch of brigadieros. The Sweet Joy Brigadeiro confectionary continued to operate up until the pandemic, which caused Joy to put the business on hold.

Despite her worldly travels, Joy has a deep appreciation for the Lower East Side neighborhood, having spent many mornings in the area while her son attended Tamarack-Waldorf School.

Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe will showcase high-quality espresso and other Brazilian treats such as acai (ah-sigh-see) bowls and smoothies and pão de queijo, or cheesy bread, Joy told Urban Milwaukee.

The cafe will also offer a full range of hot and iced coffee, espresso drinks and tea, as well as dairy and alternative milk options. Coffee beans will be sourced from farms in Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

Brigadieros featuring Joy’s housemade chocolate will offer a sweeter side to the menu, along with muffins, cookies and brownies. For a heartier option, misto quente, a toasted ham-and-cheese sandwich will also be available.

Save for a Michelangelo-eque ceiling mural, the old Brewed Cafe space has been transformed. The colorful walls, whimsical decor and jam-packed menu boards have given way to a bright, airy space featuring whitewashed walls, forest green accents and lush houseplants at every turn.

Joy emphasized that while the cafe is Brazilian, she strives to create a welcoming space for everyone — whether to grab a daily coffee or branch out and try something new. The business’s spacious entry area and streamlined counter service make it a convenient stop for drinks to go, while its back rooms, complete with tables, couches and plenty of outlets, make it a prime spot to work, study or gather with friends.

Starting Tuesday, Jan. 17, Sweet Joy Brazilian Cafe will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, the business regularly posts updates and photos to Facebook.

Photos