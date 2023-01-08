The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Plats and Parcels: City Selling Former Schlitz Tavern at 27th and Lisbon
Built in 1907 as a tied-house tavern. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news
Jan 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex
Former factory in 30th Street Corridor finds new life as The Community Within The Corridor.
Dec 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December
Two brunch spots, Mexican brewery fare and four new food hall vendors now serving.
Jan 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
4. Murphy’s Law: Did Democrats Let Mandela Barnes Lose?
State Democratic chair says big donors wrongly concluded Barnes was far behind and deserted him.
Jan 2nd, 2023 by Bruce Murphy
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Shuttered Midtown Walmart Could Gain Businesses, Dog Park
Affordable Family Storage may redevelop area around its planned self-storage complex.
Jan 4th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
6. MKE County: Attempt To Clear Parks With Goats Fails
It’s cheaper to use humans because they can operate chainsaws.
Jan 6th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Pattee Buys Historic Church, Two Neighboring Houses
1887 church will be renovated says developer.
Jan 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Now Serving: New Breakfast Restaurant Opens at Paper Table
Plus: Four new bars and restaurants coming by spring of 2023.
Jan 1st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
9. Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne Is Now Open
Milwaukee’s newest and maybe greenest brewery opening in Third Ward.
Jan 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich
10. City Hall: Family Dollar, Gimbel Beat City In Court
Area alderman and nonprofit pushed to close store, citing shoplifting, loitering and fighting.
Jan 4th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
2. Award-winning Glendale native Tom Haig launches book at January 8 North Shore Library event
Global Nomad: My Travels through Diving, Tragedy, and Rebirth
Dec 26th, 2022 by Press Release
4. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco
Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money
Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau
8. I-94 East-West study public comment period extended to January 31, 2023
WisDOT continues to encourage stakeholder input in the environmental document process
Jan 3rd, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation
9. DPW crews spring to action to address illegal dumping
Statement of Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II January 5, 2023
Jan 5th, 2023 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II
10. Kelly Gallaher Announces Her Campaign For Mount Pleasant Village President
Jan 3rd, 2023 by Kelly Gallaher
