Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Jan 8th, 2023 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Plats and Parcels: City Selling Former Schlitz Tavern at 27th and Lisbon

1. Plats and Parcels: City Selling Former Schlitz Tavern at 27th and Lisbon

Built in 1907 as a tied-house tavern. Plus: A recap of the week’s real estate news

Jan 1st, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex

2. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Wisconsin’s Largest Private Affordable Housing Complex

Former factory in 30th Street Corridor finds new life as The Community Within The Corridor.

Dec 30th, 2022 by Jeramey Jannene

Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December

3. Grand Openings: New Bars and Restaurants That Opened in December

Two brunch spots, Mexican brewery fare and four new food hall vendors now serving.

Jan 3rd, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Murphy’s Law: Did Democrats Let Mandela Barnes Lose?

4. Murphy’s Law: Did Democrats Let Mandela Barnes Lose?

State Democratic chair says big donors wrongly concluded Barnes was far behind and deserted him.

Jan 2nd, 2023 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Shuttered Midtown Walmart Could Gain Businesses, Dog Park

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Shuttered Midtown Walmart Could Gain Businesses, Dog Park

Affordable Family Storage may redevelop area around its planned self-storage complex.

Jan 4th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Attempt To Clear Parks With Goats Fails

6. MKE County: Attempt To Clear Parks With Goats Fails

It’s cheaper to use humans because they can operate chainsaws.

Jan 6th, 2023 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Pattee Buys Historic Church, Two Neighboring Houses

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Pattee Buys Historic Church, Two Neighboring Houses

1887 church will be renovated says developer.

Jan 6th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Now Serving: New Breakfast Restaurant Opens at Paper Table

8. Now Serving: New Breakfast Restaurant Opens at Paper Table

Plus: Four new bars and restaurants coming by spring of 2023.

Jan 1st, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne Is Now Open

9. Copper Turtle Brewery and Taverne Is Now Open

Milwaukee’s newest and maybe greenest brewery opening in Third Ward.

Jan 4th, 2023 by Sophie Bolich

City Hall: Family Dollar, Gimbel Beat City In Court

10. City Hall: Family Dollar, Gimbel Beat City In Court

Area alderman and nonprofit pushed to close store, citing shoplifting, loitering and fighting.

Jan 4th, 2023 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves Declares Candidacy for Milwaukee Public School Board, District #1

1. Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves Declares Candidacy for Milwaukee Public School Board, District #1

 

Jan 1st, 2023 by Dr. Shandowlyon Hendricks Reaves

Award-winning Glendale native Tom Haig launches book at January 8 North Shore Library event

2. Award-winning Glendale native Tom Haig launches book at January 8 North Shore Library event

Global Nomad: My Travels through Diving, Tragedy, and Rebirth

Dec 26th, 2022 by Press Release

31-hour full freeway closure planned for I-41 this weekend

3. 31-hour full freeway closure planned for I-41 this weekend

 

Jan 4th, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

4. BBB Warning: Imposters still posing as Powerball Winner Manuel Franco

Imposter scam targets individuals, asks for personal information in order to claim free money

Oct 25th, 2021 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

5. BBB Warning: Consumers should use caution when responding to warranty mailers

 

Jun 1st, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

CBS 58 Announces Hiring of Milwaukee Television Veteran Jim Collins as Director of Strategic Marketing

6. CBS 58 Announces Hiring of Milwaukee Television Veteran Jim Collins as Director of Strategic Marketing

 

Dec 28th, 2022 by CBS 58

Three Individuals Charged in Relation to Murder of Postal Employee

7. Three Individuals Charged in Relation to Murder of Postal Employee

 

Dec 29th, 2022 by U.S. Department of Justice

I-94 East-West study public comment period extended to January 31, 2023

8. I-94 East-West study public comment period extended to January 31, 2023

WisDOT continues to encourage stakeholder input in the environmental document process

Jan 3rd, 2023 by Wisconsin Department of Transportation

DPW crews spring to action to address illegal dumping

9. DPW crews spring to action to address illegal dumping

Statement of Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II January 5, 2023

Jan 5th, 2023 by Ald. Russell Stamper, II

Kelly Gallaher Announces Her Campaign For Mount Pleasant Village President

10. Kelly Gallaher Announces Her Campaign For Mount Pleasant Village President

 

Jan 3rd, 2023 by Kelly Gallaher

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us